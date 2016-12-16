Business Management is often a fast-paced working environment. The position comes with great responsibility and it requires one to work well with others. The good news is that business management provides ample opportunity to lead and motivate surrounding employees. Successful business management is not rocket science when we remember these four tips.

Be the change you wish to see in the world.

Leading with a positive attitude is vital to success. Negative energy can infect everyone in the office and stifle production. Lead with a smile. Lead with confidence and understanding. People will always respond to joy and positivity in the workplace. Treat others with respect and productivity will often skyrocket. It seems like a simple solution, but many managers miss this tip somewhere along the journey to the top.

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy” – Thich Nhat Hanh

“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” – George Bernard Shaw

Communication is vital. A breakdown of communication in business can mean a breakdown of the business itself. There are not enough words to express how necessary proper communication is for a successful operation. It is easy to forget just how important proper communication is until networks go down or power outages ensue.

To begin the climb to stellar communication, a business must be properly equipped to afford their employees the benefit of such communication. Business managers and CEOs alike should invest in proper communication systems technology. This is not the place to cut corners. A company is crippled when communication falls to the wayside.

Patience is a virtue.

Not all employees will learn or grow at the same rate. Not everyone learns in the same manner. As a business manager, diversity must be understood. Some employees need more time to adequately perform their duties, and sometimes those people are the best fit. Some employees just need a little extra time and assistance to succeed in the workplace, and that responsibility falls on the shoulders of his/her leader.

Business management is a full time job, and it takes time to get the “machine” in good, working order. Patience can make the difference between success and failure for many employees.

Lead the team, do not manage them.

Lead by example. Human beings are innate followers. It is how we learn to walk. It is how we learn to talk, and how we learn to live in society. Humanity has inadvertently fueled an unspoken system of hierarchy, and a manager’s position is near the top. Treat it with respect. Lead with loyalty, dignity, and good cheer. These qualities will build respect and camaraderie among employees and save the business thousands of dollars in training sessions.