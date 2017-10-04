They say the two greatest days of a boat owner’s life are the day he buys the boat and the day he sells the boat. While this is a tongue-in-cheek sort of saying, it’s very true for many people. It doesn’t have to be true for you, though. As long as you know what you’re doing, boat ownership can be one of the greatest experiences of your life.

Here’s How You Can Make Boat Ownership Fun

There’s a reason simplicity and happiness are often linked closely together. “Things” require time, energy, and money to manage. But some things – such as boats – also provide enjoyment. As a boat owner, here are some things you can do to make sure you enjoy the experience – not loathe it.

1. Buy the Right Boat

It all starts with buying the right boat. There are cruising boats, fishing boats, and watersport boats. Depending on what you want to use it for, certain boats make more sense than others.

Not only do you need to think about the type of boat, but you also have to consider the age, condition, size, color, features, hours, and other factors. The last thing you want to do is end up with a boat that you don’t actually like.

2. Perform Preventative Maintenance

Nothing is worse than planning a day out on the water and then discovering that your boat won’t run. And while you can’t always avoid issues, a little preventative maintenance will go a long way towards ensuring your experience is a happy one. The engine should be the primary focus of your preventative maintenance.

“What steps can boaters take to ensure that their engines run smoothly and to increase their engine’s service life? The easy answer is to avoid sloppy maintenance techniques,” Wholesale Marine suggests. “Cutting corners can cause premature engine damage.”

Be sure you’re performing regular maintenance and that you’re doing it the right way. If you’re ever unsure, ask for help from someone who knows what they’re doing.

3. Learn Proper Boat Ramp Etiquette

For many people, one of the single most stressful aspects of boat ownership is launching and retrieving boats at the boat ramp. Not only is it challenging to back a trailer up into the water and perfectly maneuver it so that the boat is protected, but there’s also the pressure of having other people waiting for you to finish. This guide from Wyndham Harbour is super helpful and should allow you to overcome this point of friction.

4. Keep a Boating Journal

The final tip in this article is to keep a boating journal. A boating journal is simply a small notebook where you can log important information for future use. For example, you might make notes about where a particular reef is, or you may write down the name of the latest cleaning product you used. It’s a simple resource that you can use to organize your thoughts.

Don’t Let Your Boat Own You

As a boat owner, you have to ask yourself a very relevant question: Do you own your boat, or does your boat own you? When most people are honest with themselves, they come to the conclusion that their boat owns them. Not only do they spend so much time and money maintaining, storing, and operating it, but owners often feel like they’re forced to go out and use the boat – or what’s the point in having it?

By implementing the tips outlined in this article, you can take charge and enjoy the experience of being a boat owner. It won’t always be fun and easy, but the good certainly outweighs the bad when you make the decision to take control.