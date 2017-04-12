White labeling is more common than many people realize in the business world. In marketing, white labeling means you take the services of another marketing agency and claim them as your own.

A common example of this is blogging. Many companies hire ghostwriters to develop their blog posts, but they put the company will put their name on it. As long as the service is being advertised as a white label service, you’re not dealing with copyright or plagiarism issues.

In fact, white labeling can be an extremely useful tool in your marketing campaign. Here are a few reasons you might consider using it.

Boosted Viability

Your marketing tactics will be much easier to carry out when you use white labeling. All you have to do is outsource the service to someone who specializes in a particular subject or skill and then wait for results. You’re more likely to take care of everything on your list rather than pushing it to the backburner while you find the time and money to get to it.

Saved Money

Cutting costs in marketing wherever possible is invaluable. It’s true that it costs money for white label services, but it’s much more affordable than hiring a full-time employee or full team to perform a service. You typically pay a one-time flat fee for the service rendered rather than paying for hours worked and benefits of a full-time employee.

Saved Time

Hiring white label experts saves you a lot of time in both recruiting and project creation. A single white label marketing team with a great reputation can take care of all your marketing needs. You won’t have to extend resources you might not have to create products or find qualified employees to do the work.

Industry Expertise

You can do a lot of your marketing in-house, but you won’t have the expertise that a white label marketing team can offer. A reputable white label service will employ a team of writers, graphic designers, social media marketers, PPC experts, SEO agents, and more to achieve all of your marketing needs at an expert level. It’s more affordable than hiring your own marketing team, and you’ll get added knowledge and credibility.

More Refined Services

You won’t have to go through the process of testing strategies to see what works. A white label team will have already developed tried and true strategies that can then be applied to your company. It cuts down on a lot of the time and money you would otherwise spend refining marketing tactics.

Stronger Portfolio

Last, but not least, you’ll have a much better portfolio after employing a white label marketing service. You’ll have content, advertisements, strategies, and more with your name on it. Clients will be more satisfied, and you’ll have a stronger business plan, all leading to higher profits, thanks to your white label marketers.