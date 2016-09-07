Having a growing business is always positive. After all, it means that your company is doing something right, and thats one of the biggest achievements in business. However, some business owners make the mistake in thinking that everything in the business can remain the same as the company gets larger, and this is a big no-no. Instead, there are certain things you need to consider when the company grows, and the following are a few things to keep on the list.

Space

One of the first things you need to consider during growth mode is space. Do you have enough space to hold all the new employees and equipment, or will you need to renovate or purchase additional locations? You can do what you want, but you should keep the future in mind. For instance, if youre growing now, you may grow in the future too. This is why it may be smart to have a new space designed by a professional architect and designer, such as Peter Marino, who can create the right space for your company today while looking toward the future. If you would rather renovate, be sure to keep future needs in mind so that youre not undergoing another renovation in a few years.

Budget

When your company grows, so do your expenses. In order to make the right growth and keep a nice profit, you need to be sure that you are considering changing your budget. This may mean adding extra expenses for employee payroll or benefits, changing out your marketing efforts, or simply adding new technology and equipment to the mix. No matter what your needs may be, remember that your budget will need to grow in addition to your company.

Equipment/Products

When your company grows, you have the ability to reach a larger market. In order to do that effectively, you need to be sure you can keep up with customer demand. This means that you will need to either invest in new equipment if you manufacture products, or you may need to invest in more products if you simply sell tangible items. After all, if you grow, but you cant support your growing customer base, then this growth will be for naught.

Multigenerations

Years ago, the Baby Boomer generation was dominating the workforce. Today, its Millennials. There are many differences between these two generations, and its important that your company also grows with the workforce changes. For instance, while your tenured employees may not deal much with email, texting, or social media, the new group does. This means that youll need to consider this for marketing as well as company efficiency. You may find yourself investing in more company phones, more laptops, and more social media marketing, and thats okay.

Engagement

Change is often met with resistance, which means that many growth changes can cause some irritability among your tenured employees. When you grow, its very important that you keep everyone in the loop regarding what may be changing and what can stay the same. This is also a great time to boost your employee engagement efforts. Find ways to get to know your employees and what will make them happy, and then be sure to act on it. If your past employees still feel in the know and appreciated, theyll be more willing to accept the growth changes that come.

Technology

Technology is always changing, and growth requires newer technology than before. If you end up opening another location, you should look into cloud-based software. This way, your employees can access your information from anywhere. In addition, this may be the time to consider whether or not you actually need a physical office or if you could get away as a virtual office setting.

Legalities

When your company grows, it may be time to update some legalities. For instance, do you need to take on different insurance coverage? Do you need to update any contracts or legal information regarding your business? This is a job for your counsel to handle, but you need to be sure it gets done. The last thing you need is to find yourself with legal trouble simply due to growth.

Growing as a business has many advantages, but it can also have its downsides if youre not careful. If your company starts to grow, be sure to keep these few things in mind so that you can be ahead of the game instead of finding yourself sinking shortly after you expanded.