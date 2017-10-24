Good content is important for SEO for many reasons. First of all, top search engines such as Google decide how your website or blog should be ranked based on some key elements of unique content, these are;
- The readability of the content
- Quality of content
- Backlinks of the content, and
- Social media mentions of the contents
You can learn more about the importance of unique content in SEO by clicking on the following link: https://adsy.com/.
Why is unique content so important in SEO?
Improving your website or blog SEO with relevant content may seem to be a pretty simple thing, but it is much more than just throwing in keywords here and there. When you follow your competitors for instance and then match their contents can make your website become irrelevant in SERPs and that can make it difficult for search engines to rank your website, unless the contents are relevant to your blog’s niche. You need to make your contents so distinct in order to attract more traffic and more interest to your website. Google will rank you higher when your content answers new questions that readers are looking for.
What to consider when developing unique content for your website or blog
There are a number of things you must keep in mind when developing unique content for your website or blog, but some of the most important ones are;
- Always do extra research
- Don’t become sloppy
- Always think about your audience
- Do extra research – If there is a brand you are promoting, there are possibilities that you are aware of the main keywords that will always come up in search engines when readers search for information on that brand in search engines. You need to research beyond the main keywords relating to your niche or brand, you need to ensure that you consider the lexical terms, or the LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing), that are closely related to your brand’s keywords, and then include such in your content and you will notice how much authority your web or blog will hold, especially in the search engines.
- Don’t become sloppy – Unique contents are quite rear and that is why they are important. Search engines hate to see the same or similar words appearing everywhere in your content and that is the meaning of being sloppy. Search engines like Google do penalize individuals who produce the same type of words over and over again. Being sloppy can make your website appear so poor to the extent that you may start losing visitors. For this reason, you need to make use of related lexical terms alongside the main relevant keywords.
- Consider your audience- You may never understand the importance of SEO contents until you consider the preferences and actions of your audience. Your unique content must be specific to who you are trying to communicate with ( your audience), and if you fail to use relevant content that is specifically targeted at your audience, then your website will fail to impress search engines like Google. You need to consider how your audience will make use of your website or blog. In most cases, most visitors or audiences will scan through a page that interest them – you need to detect this in order to be sure of what they are looking for.
- Make sure you seed web contents for backlinks- In conclusion, Getting backlinks, especially from credible websites is one of the best ways to boost your website ranking. Make sure you look out for websites that are owned by editors and industry influencers, because they will likely be frequented by visitors and having your web link on such websites can drive more traffic and boost your rankings