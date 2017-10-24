Good content is important for SEO for many reasons. First of all, top search engines such as Google decide how your website or blog should be ranked based on some key elements of unique content, these are;

The readability of the content

Quality of content

Backlinks of the content, and

Social media mentions of the contents

You can learn more about the importance of unique content in SEO by clicking on the following link: https://adsy.com/.

Why is unique content so important in SEO?

Improving your website or blog SEO with relevant content may seem to be a pretty simple thing, but it is much more than just throwing in keywords here and there. When you follow your competitors for instance and then match their contents can make your website become irrelevant in SERPs and that can make it difficult for search engines to rank your website, unless the contents are relevant to your blog’s niche. You need to make your contents so distinct in order to attract more traffic and more interest to your website. Google will rank you higher when your content answers new questions that readers are looking for.

What to consider when developing unique content for your website or blog

There are a number of things you must keep in mind when developing unique content for your website or blog, but some of the most important ones are;

Always do extra research

Don’t become sloppy

Always think about your audience