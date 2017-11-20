Getting the service of a PR or public relations firm seems easy, but you have considerations to take. It is valuable since it can give your business the reputation boost it needs. PR agencies are not the same and not cheap. If you are thinking of hiring one, you ought to know the ways in choosing the perfect PR company for you.

Determine your goals in terms of improving your PR.

It is advisable to have definite goals before hiring the PR company that you want. In any goal that you want to achieve, strategizing is the most important step. To create a good strategy, you need to identify your business’ goals. Some of these goals include raising your brand’s awareness and gaining attention from the public.

Research well before hiring a PR firm.

Every PR company is different, and their approaches vary. You can either hire a PR firm or in-house. A combination of these two is a good choice. A PR firm that has a manager who is not really knowledgeable about PR will never make the most out of its potential in the PR industry. This kind of firm needs knowledge and experience about brands and products, the right people to get the job done, and an internal PR officer to make everything happen. It will be better for you to research thoroughly about this type of method in PR since it is quite hard to attain. Moreover, you need to check if it is within your budget.

Decide if you will have an RFP or request for proposal process.

If it is your first time to hire a PR firm, it will be better for you to have a formal request for proposal or RFP. You must hire a PR pro with certain experience in RFP so that the whole process will be easier. It may seem challenging, but you just need to know what to do.

First, you need to set your goals and list down 10 prospective PR firms you want to hire. Listing them down might be quite difficult though. Then, you contact these firms and request for an RFQ or request for qualifications for you to able to narrow down your list. Interested firms will send you their qualifications which you can review. You can select 3 who will bring a team and try to convince you to make a contract with them. Then, choose one who will formally do business with you. The whole process is indeed time consuming, but it can definitely help you find the PR company that is right for your business.

Conclusion

These methods in selecting a PR firm may seem daunting, but they should not be with the right knowledge and proper planning. Although it will cost you some money, investing in PR will gain you more exposure and reputation. Thus, you need a specialized PR company in order to attain it. Allotting time in searching for a good PR company is truly worth it.