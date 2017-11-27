Can you imagine having the opportunity to make money right from home? Without having to report to a manager? No need to commute or ask for days off or vacations? Well believe t or not, this is something which just about anyone could do. Working from home is more of a reality than it has ever been before and if this sounds like something that you would like to do, here are just a few examples of how you can do it.

Multi Level Marketing

A good friend of mine has been working for make up specialists Jeunesse for around 4 years now and has had a great amount of success. I’ll use Jeunesse Global as the example but there are many companies who offer something similar. The idea with multi level marketing is that you sell products amongst friends and family, and you make money via commission. The way that these systems are set up however, encourages you to find more people who can sell for you, and then your role will be to coach and help them. This kind of work not only means that you can work from home, but you can actually earn a very good living.

Freelance Work

The internet has brought with it a great many benefits and one such benefit is being able to find work online. Many people use online work to supplement or even completely replace their income and you can too. The beauty of working online is that you can do so straight from your home, you don’t need anything more than a computer and an internet connection. There is a huge amount of jobs which you can do online from writing work, virtual assistant, admin tasks, email handling, web design and a whole host of other positions. Head to a website like Upwork, sign up and tweak your profile then simply apply for jobs.

Selling Items

If you are just looking for a cash injection, why not sell some stuff online. We can all be guilty of hoarding from time to time and there could be some great value in the closets and drawers of your home. The best way to go about this is to spend a day raking through all of your hidden away areas of the home, be ruthless in terms of what needs to go, and then start listing your items for sale on a website such as eBay. Even items which you don’t believe hold much value, these are well worth listing as you’d be surprised what people will buy. Selling on eBay is very easy and as long as you put a sensible start price, good photos of the product and a solid description, you could be making some extra cash in no time at all.

If you get good at selling on eBay, then you could even turn it into a monthly money-maker if you pick things up from thrift shops and markets, and then turn a profit on them.