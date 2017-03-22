To start making money and build a sustainable brand, young companies have to grow quickly. They need to be competing with the rest of the market early on, so that consumers are less likely to focus on what they haven’t yet achieved and, instead, imagine what they might.

It is certainly the secret to success in the US cities, where businesses rise and fall faster than anywhere else in the world. Even as a small team, with narrow profit margins, it’s never a good idea to wait around too long before investing in strategic expansion.

Keep reading to find out why serviced office suites are the perfect tool for sustained growth and why US investors are currently mining them for talent.

Great for Risk Management

When operated on a serviced basis, executive office suites are great risk management tools. Visit www.servcorp.com/en/executive-suites/ to check out some of the resources on offer at a facility near you. The thing to understand is that all of the basic features and resources are made available on a consolidated basis. Going ‘serviced’ means less risk because there are no hidden fees, no extras, and no complicated monthly statements.

Negotiable Staffing Systems

Experimenting with remote teams and different forms of communication is one way to really explore the potential of a business. It saves money, opens up new opportunities for overseas growth, and it shows employees that you trust them. Many entrepreneurs are now using a combination of serviced and virtual workspaces. They lease a private executive suite and register with co-working environments when they’re networking far away.

Access to a ‘Wow’ Address

If you want to make your presence known and catch the eye of investors, you need to position your brand and team at the heart of the action. There are flexible office solutions in most of the major cities in America, from New York to Chicago, Orange County, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington DC, and more. Even addresses in legendary locations like Pennsylvania Avenue and the World Trade Center can be yours with a flexible serviced lease.

No Outages or Downtime

As the tenants of serviced suites are not responsible for maintenance and upkeep, they have a right to expect impeccable performance 24/7. It is hard to overestimate the value of a fully sustained and maintained workspace. You don’t have to worry about problems with slow internet speeds, malfunctioning AC units, heating, lighting, or cleanliness. It is all included as part of your negotiable premium.

Networking Becomes Effortless

The majority of executive suites (when leased by service providers) contain specially designed areas for collaboration and co-working. Normally, they cost nothing to use and are popular with entrepreneurs and investors from the local area. When it comes to scouting for talent or trying to raise interest among those with money and contacts, these environments are the best place to go. Just make sure that you show good etiquette and respect the space.

How to Spot a Good Serviced Office Provider

If a serviced or high-end executive workspace sounds like a suitable option, the first step is to pinpoint a busy and well-respected location. Look to the central areas of major cities, either within or close to business districts.

The good news is that there are many of these workspaces in the United States. Do some research and search for one that ticks all of the right boxes. It should be easily accessible for employees and clients (close to public transport links), have plenty of parking spaces, offer flexible terms, and allow you to up or downgrade to a different suite if needed.