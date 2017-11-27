Service-based businesses often don’t have the capital to spend on marketing campaigns – at first. Owners will put on many hats: answering phones, taking service calls and even marketing their websites.

Social media is often a go-to solution for small business owners, but it’s not as easy as just creating a profile; if you build it, they will not come without hard work.

You have a worldwide platform with social media, Facebook has over 2 billion users, yet it’s hard to be seen by the right audience. The problem is that there is a lot of competition, and you need to outwork them if you hope to surpass them.

So, what are service-based businesses doing to attract clients on social media?

1. Create and Share Content That Matters

Stop rolling your eyes. Content needs to matter in a world that is filled with new content every second. You can look at a lot of examples, such as Martell Home Builders. The company has effectively cut out the middle-man through content marketing.

Their blog is a prime example of how answering questions and educating customers is done.

They transition this to their Twitter page by:

Sharing current trends

Sharing relevant posts and content

Sharing their awards and achievements

The company is building an audience through good-old hard work.

2. Social Proof and Trust Building

Consumers have many options, and with the swipe of a finger, they will go to your competitors if they don’t trust your business. Service-based businesses demand more trust than a typical retailer, and services need to do great work at a respectable price.

But what matters even more is trust.

Trust is different than it was in the past. Before the Internet, people asked their friends to refer them, and word-of-mouth was a key to success. But things have changed slightly. People flock to the Internet to gain trust in a business.

Social media helps build trust, and companies are doing this in several ways:

Asking clients to leave reviews or testimonials

Posting ratings on websites (Yelp, for example)

Consumers are more than happy to leave reviews on social media sites when directed to them. Sending a follow up email after a service is complete is a great way to start generating reviews.

Lining & Coating Solutions is using a different approach to appeal to commercial clients. On their social media page, the company is promoting its commercial pipe lining as a minimally-disruptive solution that doesn’t impact traffic flow. This helps build trust among commercial clients and attracts new clients by offering a different solution to piping problems.

Trust-building is key when dealing with social media for service-based businesses.

3. Building a Targeted List of Followers

Social media followers can act as your own promotional army, but your followers need to be:

Targeted

Engaged

You have to choose whether you want a large following of people that will never share your content or use your services, or if you want a trimmer follower count comprised of potential customers that will share your content.

It takes a lot of hard work to build your follower list. You’ll need to:

Research your target audience. Hash tags and keywords are how followers will find you. Spy on your competitors, and use tools to start adding relevant hash tags to your post.

Be interesting. If all you’re doing is posting about your business, no one is going to listen. Post content that is interesting and helpful to your followers.

Engage your audience. Talk to your followers and answer their questions. A little engagement will go a long way in helping your followers remain followers and spread the word about your business.

Social media is a long-term effort, so start small and continue to test your approach to gaining followers and building your brand.