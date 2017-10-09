Many students today are turning to online study as an alternative option to attending a degree program on campus. If you want a study option that allows you more flexibility to work and uphold your other commitments, the freedom to work when and where you choose, and lower tuition fees to pay, then opting for an online degree program could be ideal for you. However, the downside to studying online is that students have less access to the type of facilities available on-campus, and must become good at self-study and self-motivation in order to succeed. We’ve listed some top tips to help you make the most of your online degree and finish with the best grades.

Tip #1. Set Goals

When studying for an online degree, it can be all too easy to procrastinate since there’s no professor at the front of the room setting work for you. Since the timetable of many online programs, such as an online communications masters degree, is so flexible for students, it’s not difficult to find yourself taking one too many days off or pushing work aside to be done for later. As an online student, setting small goals can help to combat this. Daily goals, for example, such as how much reading and research you are going to do or working on part of an essay, can help you stay on track and prevent you from getting behind with your work.

Tip #2. Create a Timetable

When you attend college on-campus, there’s a set timetable to stick to, which makes it easy for students to be aware of what needs to be done, where, and when. On the other hand, studying online is different in that whilst you are given the work and perhaps a set deadline for when things need to be finished, it’s entirely up to you what you do in between to get things done. Taking the time to sit down and decide when you can work on your health communication degree, at times that fit nicely around your other commitments, will help to get you into a good routine.

Tip #3. Designate a Study Space

Studying from home can be great – there’s no need to worry about making it through the traffic in the morning to get to your 9 AM lecture, and you can get things done around the home when you take a break, making things that little bit easier for you all round. However, studying from home can also be really distracting. You could start the day with all the best intentions and quickly end up putting your studies on the back burner if your favorite TV program comes on, or even if you realize that you need to do the ironing. So, it’s a good idea to invest in a designated study space – convert your spare room or clear a comfortable space in the kitchen to work. The fewer distractions that you have around you, the easier it will be for you to focus.

