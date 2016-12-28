Social media used to be considered a time-filler for teenagers or some passing fad. Boy, were we wrong! Social media has taken the world of business marketing by storm. There are around 3 billion internet users worldwide and 2 billion of them actively use a social media account. The market is astronomical and mostly free to use.

Small business owners have quickly caught on to the power of social media. An estimated 82 percent utilize sites like Facebook and Twitter daily to boost social awareness. It is safe to say that social media is no longer optional for business owners. Here are a few ways social media benefits the business community worldwide.

Cost-Effective Marketing

Social media marketing costs a fraction of other mainstream marketing efforts. In theory, it is a free service, but Facebook offers business owners a chance to utilize targeted ad placement for a small fee.

Most small business owners quickly find a need to hire someone to manage their social media presence. Experts in this type of marketing can boost sales dramatically over time. It is worth the investment to employ a competent social media manager.

Valuable customer insights

Social media sites generate an endless amount of data concerning users interests and preferences. Information pours from the pages of Instagram and Twitter. People reveal their interests, their true feelings about a brand, and many other valuable insights on a daily basis.

Social media platforms can provide valuable data about user interest in real time. They are built to facilitate pattern evaluation that is vital to success in the world of business.

Real-time numbers

Real-time numbers are crucial in marketing. Social media platforms allow for quick and efficient evaluation of social patterns and interest in a particular brand. Reliable data can help drive the path of a small business. Owners can see just what people are saying about the industry or even their own business specifically. It provides an opened door between the market and the provider.

Enhanced customer experience

Social media can also significantly enhance the client experience. Every business needs a website, and now every business needs their social media account. This is second to the main site and offers individuals a chance to share their experiences with employees and services. Social media platforms offer complete transparency that benefits business owners and customers.

Brand awareness and loyalty

Finally, social media is a grand tool for building brand awareness and brand loyalty. Customers feel like a part of the business process when they can “friend” the brand name online. It forms a sense of community and keeps customers loyal to their favorite organizations for a more extended amount of time.