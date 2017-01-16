To achieving the best possible results in business, don’t waste energy trying to reinvent the wheel. By taking a cue from business leaders who are experiencing high levels of success, it is possible to join them in time by adapting their strategies to your specific situation.

By learning success traits and habits that executives like Marc Leder , co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners, use on a daily basis, you will be doing more to ensure your future success than any of the aimless hard work you have been pursuing lately. Let’s get into the details below:

1) They Plan for the Worst

Setting a company’s sights on obtaining record profits or innovating better than the competition are both admirable goals.

However, these objectives will count for nothing if an unforeseen disaster catches a business off-guard.

While it is important to strive to be the best, ruminating on things that could go wrong is just as valuable.

When employees and executives are prepared to deal with the worst case scenario, not only will they survive it, the resilience that these experiences provide will help them deal with smaller bumps in the road more easily.

2) They Gaze Into the Future

While it is not possible to foresee every event that might occur in the future, the best business leaders are adept at taking today’s trends and extrapolating them into the days that lie ahead.

By doing this, they are able to make decisions that earn their companies higher profits and they avoid pitfalls that ensnare other businesses.

By setting aside time once or twice a year to evaluate the company’s position, adjustments can be made so that everyone is on track to help the business meet its established goals.

3) They Are Effective Communicators

When an effective business leader speaks, they are easily understood. When an employee needs to speak up about a problem, they feel comfortable approaching them without fear of being ignored or misunderstood.

They don’t leave clients hanging, as they are quick to get back to people who can help them to expand their business.

By leaving their ego at the door and entertaining alternative points of view, they set up their company for success in the future.

4) They Are Voracious Readers

Highly successful business leaders have an insatiable hunger for knowledge. They are eager to learn about the latest insights and findings from thought leaders in their niche.

By absorbing the wisdom of another human being, they are able to develop the perspective that they will need to take their business to the next level.

From reading the newspaper to learn about current events to reading books on business and those in other genres, the lessons learned through these mediums can help their business prosper both in the short and long-term.

5) They Have a Set Daily Routine

It is said that having a schedule defends a person from chaos and whim. While there are times when an executive might want to embrace serendipity for creative purposes, having a set daily routine allows successful business professionals to complete their daily tasks in a brutally efficient manner.

By outlining the next morning’s tasks the night before, successful business executives are not paralyzed by the tyranny of choice that plagues the unprepared.

By prioritizing high-value activities over those that can wait until later, highly effective business executives put their company in the best possible position to succeed on a daily basis.