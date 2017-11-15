Promoting a business online need not be difficult, but choosing the wrong path can make it both a waste of effort and ultimately, expensive. Here are some of the most economical ways to promote your business online.

Social Media

An overwhelming majority of online businesses have associated social networking accounts. Social media is now one of the most popular forms of promotion. There are a number of different ways to promote the business, directly and indirectly through social networking sites. Many business owners are confused about promoting themselves and their business through social sites, so they may look for a reputable digital marketing agency and outsource the task to them.

SEO Services

Most businesses have heard of SEO Services, mainly because of the amount of unsolicited email received, offering to rank websites. Although SEO can have a considerable impact on your search engine rankings, doing SEO the wrong way can do more harm than good. In fact, without a strong SEO strategy in place, the search engines can ban the site from being displayed to searchers. This would even make it difficult to survive against the competition. Remember that everyone is looking to use the search engines to improve their visibility.

YouTube Videos

A common way to connect with people interested in the business is to make interesting videos and publish them on YouTube and other video services. A storyline delivered through video can deliver the entire message to the visitor in a shorter time compared with text they would read. Creating the video is generally more time consuming and more expensive to produce than plain text, but it can engage the audience more effectively.

Creating a Blog

One of the most affordable ways to promote the business online is to create a blog and post interesting relevant content regularly. Not all business owners are good at writing, or with coming up with consistently good ideas to engage their audience in this way. There are many freelancers interested in creating blog posts at regular intervals for a nominal charge, but business should note that poorly written content can damage their reputation. Blogging shouldn’t be avoided, because it has many benefits, but the quality of content has a direct bearing on the way it is treated by the search engines.

The promotion methods noted here are just four of many ways to promote a business using online tools and platforms. Businesses must not lose sight of the fact that they are writing for their visitors, not for search engines. Neither should they forget that the content they create, have created for them or promote reflects directly on them. That content must be chosen to provide value to their visitors, whether they be customers, prospects or lookers.