Whether you’re new to the city or a tourist in Montreal, it’s worthwhile to know where the best steakhouse and seafood restaurants are in the area. These places offer the best food selections, provide great ambiance, give excellent service, and surprisingly, often charge reasonable prices. At the end of the day it’s nice to enjoy a fine steak or seafood delicacy in the company of friends or family.

So how do you find these places? If you’re a tourist or a newbie to the area, here’s what you do:

Ask a foodie. While some foodies are rather eccentric, others are just regular folks who have distinguished palates and restaurant standards. So they are at the top of the list to ask, when looking for great steaks and seafood.

Foodies are everywhere these days. They can be an officemate, or a neighbor. Just be friendly and ask around. The best places for steak and seafood are usually well-known even among non-patrons just because of their reputation. Ask a neighbor where people go to celebrate occasions like graduation, as these places are among the most highly regarded and reasonably priced.

Read “Best Of” lists. Google the topic to find a list of the best dining establishments in the area. Be specific about the location in the online search. Here, the best bets are the lists made by mainstream media such as the online edition of a local newspaper. Check out foodie websites. Lots of people these days maintain blogs, and some focus on reviewing local restaurants. Check their blog posts and find out which places offer the best dining experiences. Look for blog posts that are more detailed, to learn what to expect when you do visit the steakhouses and seafood places they recommend. Look over review sites. Yelp is one of the go-to websites for restaurants. Read the reviews and discover the general trend of the customer reviews. In general, the ones with the highest average ratings provide excellent meals and services. Take a chance and randomly choose a restaurant. Sometimes the opinions of other people may not match yours. You may have visited a restaurant that people recommend, only to discover for that the place wasn’t as good as reported. So it’s equally possible that a restaurant that some people say isn’t good may actually appeal to your own sensibilities.

Eating steak and seafood generally makes for a wonderful meal. But sometimes, that’s only true in a restaurant where the employer and employees actually care about their customers. So find the best restaurants so you know where to go for relaxed dining.

Best Steaks You Can Order

When ordering steak, choose meat from the tenderloin and short loin sections. Here are 5 popular steaks:

Filet Mignon – This is arguably the most tender steak around and it also has the mildest flavor compared to other beef cuts. It has very minimal fat marbling so it’s great for those who are conscious about their fat consumption. Rib eye Steak – This steak has the highest amount of fat marbling and is also the juiciest of them all. If you want real steak, this is it. However, it can be a tad too fatty for some people. New York Strip – Many would agree that this is a favorite steak because it’s very flavorful and tender, even with little fat. It’s buttery and succulent as well. T-Bone Steak – It’s both a New York Strip and a Filet Mignon in one. It has a T-shape, hence the name. Porterhouse Steak – This comes from the same cut as the T-Bone, except that it is larger. When eating steak with a group, this one’s perfect for sharing.

Follow these useful tips to help find the perfect restaurant in the area you are in.