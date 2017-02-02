There are times when how we feel about ourselves relates to how we feel about how we look, and that is where the phantom of fashion becomes important. And this is not necessarily to say that people want expensive clothes, or rare jewelry, or high-class fashion outfits, but rather that there’s a line where aesthetics and comfort meet self-expression and self-confidence.

Five areas of fashion that you can pick and choose your look from are going to include eyewear, shoes, coats and jackets, athletic wear, and hats and headwear. If you make sure that within each of these categories, you’re comfortable with the direction that trends will take you, you’ll find that your approach to daily life will update with your approach to your new look.

Eyewear

Finding fashion eyewear is a bit of a puzzle. You want to keep up with how other people look, but you also need to find the frame sizes, colors, and styles that look good on your face specifically. So one big tip to finding the right glasses especially is going to be bringing someone with you to try things on. If this is a person that you trust, then you’ll know that they’ll tell you when something looks good, and when it doesn’t.

Practical and Fashionable Shoes

The feet connect you to the street, and your shoes are essential for comfort and practicality. But, they also help define you stylistically and can make or break an outfit pretty easily. So when searching for your perfect fashion, be sure to spend some time looking at shoe trends and options. Something will pop out at you with enough research!

Coats and Jackets

In colder months, you want to buy a jacket that will keep you warm, and keep you feeling good about your appearance. By discovering fashion jackets that are within your price range and make sense with the temperature changes in your area, you’ll be getting the best of all worlds. When it comes to jackets, you often want to buy the best that you can afford in terms of quality as well, as being able to wear them for several years will make high investments worth it.

Athletic Wear

If you’re an active person, then you know that as well as working with the motion of your body in your sport of choice, you also want to look as good as possible in your athletic wear. And this doesn’t necessarily mean that you want to be the alpha fashion icon at the local gym, but it doesn’t mean being comfortable in your own skin when you’re out running.

Hats and Headwear

And then the final question about what do you put on top of your head. Are you a ball cap or a skull cap person? Are you into wearing formal hats, or do you go more for the casual diatribe? A good hat can finish off an outfit and define your presence distinctly.