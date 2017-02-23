The start of the baseball season is nearly here again, and it is inevitable that people will start to get excited about the potential trades that their team will look to do before it starts. People in bars across the country will be debating who their team should bring in and which deadwood they should remove from the team. Exciting times are ahead.

If you like to keep up to date with all the latest trade news then you are in luck because we have a round-up of some of the best apps for baseball news:

The top app is the official MLB.com At Bat app, which is available for free on Apple devices. All of the latest player news and schedules are available through this app, as well as stats and scores once the season has begun.

If you like to watch highlights of the action when you’re commuting to work, then check out WatchESPN. You can stream video and watch video coverage wherever you are. You can also get the latest information regarding MLB transactions.

MLB.com At The Ballpark is an app that you can use when you’re going to games. You can use it for your ticketing through your passbook, and you can also record and upload media to create your media collection of the games.

If you’re looking for great baseball related stories, then you can also try a number of other sources that aren’t yet available as apps. If you like to keep up to date with trades in baseball, then there are loads of great websites that will provide your baseball news fix.

If you’re a big fantasy fan, then you might want to try out the CBS Sports Fantasy Baseball app. This will let you know if there is any last minute team news so you can make any changes if you need to.

If you’re one of the many people who can’t wait for this season to start, then get yourself prepared by downloading all of these great apps. Playing a fantasy baseball game is great fun, and you can also win prizes, so make sure you get everything set up before the season starts.

Want to know who the Red Sox are bringing in? Who has been injured and will miss the opening games? You need to be up to date with all the latest information to enable you to pick the best fantasy team. There has been a lot of change in the teams over the last few months, and it looks like there will be more to come before 2 April.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding some of MLB’s best players, and we have already seen Chris Sale move from Chicago White Sox to Boston Red Sox, as one of the biggest trades so far.

Get all of the actions and all of the news straight to your phone, so you are never out of touch with the MLB.