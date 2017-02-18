Business travel is stressful enough without falling victim to a technology failure. Unfortunately, it happens to us all, usually at the worst possible moment. In theory, technology is there to make our lives easier, but this is not always the case. However, if you are a frequent business traveler, here are some useful gadgets you can’t afford to leave home without.

Battery Charger

Have you ever been in that unfortunate position when your iPhone only has 5% battery life left and you are stuck in an airport departure lounge, waiting for an important client to call you? Alternatively, maybe you need to look at villas for rent on PropertyTrader.ae before you arrive in Dubai and your laptop is packed away. If this sounds like you, do yourself a big favor and invest in a high-capacity battery charger. One of these babies will charge your iPhone seven times over and still have some juice spare.

Charging Battery Case

External battery packs can be bulky and not everyone wants to carry one around in their carryon luggage. A handy solution to this problem is to invest in a battery case instead. It’s now possible to buy a cool case for a smartphone that charges as well as protects the device. The case is charged up by micro USB and adds plenty of extra charge to your existing phone battery.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Do you often find yourself on the red-eye between NYC and London? If so, a pair of noise cancelling headphones might just keep you sane while you travel. Airplane cabin noise is often excessive, which can make it difficult to work or sleep. This is not so bad if you are taking a vacation when you arrive at your final destination, but if you have a packed schedule of meetings, the last thing you need is to miss a night’s sleep. Invest in a pair of Bose noise cancelling headphones and catch some sleep while you travel. Consider this money well spent.

A Kindle

There isn’t always much to do on long haul trips. You could spend your time watching movies or catching up on some work, but if you would rather chill out on the plane or in your hotel room, a Kindle is a handy device to have. You can download thousands of books on to a Kindle, from classics such as War and Peace to modern classics like To Kill a Mocking Bird. Take your pick from the millions of e-books available on Amazon and enjoy.

Bluetooth Smart Suitcase

A Bluetooth smart suitcase is the answer to your prayers if you are guilty of over packing or you don’t want to lose your case at the airport. These handy gadgets have in-built GPS so you always know where your case is, even if the airline doesn’t have a clue. They also come with an in-built battery charger and security features so your belongings are safe at all times.

Take care of your tech when you travel on business. Expensive gadgets are often a target for thieves, so make sure yours are covered by insurance.