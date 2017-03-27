Information technology has come a long way, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Sometimes, one can’t help but wonder if there will come a day when all tech innovations will be exhausted with nothing left to be discovered. Well, no one can really tell what the future holds but for now it seems there are a lot of things waiting to be discovered.

One area that has seen the tech evolution in a manner that historians explain the theory of human evolution is the development of mobile apps. In the year 1983, no one would expect the heavy, brick-like Motorola Dynatac 8000X to be the father of great gadgets that mobile devices are today.

Mobile applications have greatly influenced lives today since they are relied upon for almost everything. A decade ago, nobody imagined that there would be devices like Smartphones, but now many people can’t imagine living without them. In today’s world people spend most of their time on mobile apps and with millions of apps that are found in Google Play Store and Apple App Store you should expect to get an app for everything.

People rely on apps to do business, travel, wake up, make bookings, socialize, navigate, read, get information, and listen to music and everything else. This is so because mobile app offers personalized experiences that make life run smoothly and easier. So, how has the tech of mobile apps evolved over the years?

The first Smartphone

Many people will tell you that the first smartphone was the iPhone released by Apple in 2007. The truth is that IBM had produced the first smartphone 15 years earlier in the name of IBM Simon. It was a handheld, touchscreen mobile phone that had 10 software features including an address book, sketch pad, alarm clock, calendar, calculator, and mail. These preloaded apps were known at that time as features found in the mobile office which was the same as the current app store.

The PDA and early mobile phones

The PDA or personal digital assistant is a handheld device that has features like computing, cellular phone, web browser, fax sender and personal organizer. Traditional PDAs were used as early as the 1990s and their tech features contributed largely to the birth of modern smartphones. The early mobile phones of the 00’s were smaller in size and cheaper and one of the most famous mobile app/ feature of those days was the snake game that was on Nokia cell phones.

The launch of BlackBerry 5810 in the year 2002 took the development of apps to a new level with GPRS high-speed data, internet browsing, and preloaded features like games, instant messaging, calculators and to-do lists among many others.

The Smartphone

The introduction of the iPhone and Android that incorporates both traditional PDA and cellular phone tech has changed the landscape of the entire mobile industry. The Smartphone now contain millions of apps that people heavily rely on to carry out various activities.

Today, there are apps for every gadget and people download millions of apps every day. The process of mobile app development is no longer in the hands of a few developers though, because you can now create your own mobile app within minutes with the help of mobile application development tools from Zapable and similar providers.

It is a fact that life would be hard with no mobile apps around. You do not need a coding experience to come up with your own awesome apps that you can publish to the App Stores. The mobile app tech has come a long way, and the future is still as bright as ever.