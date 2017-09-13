The only constant in the business landscape might be that it is always changing. New developments in technology has dramatically changed how both suppliers and customers do business. It has also changed the way we communicate with each other and how we keep in touch. There are definite benefits to using technology to its full potential in how your company operates, but it is important to make sure you stick to some tried-and-true methods.

First, if you’re going to successfully run a business today, you need to use some level of technology. New or different technology can often be a way for your company to meet your clients’ demands in a better or more cost-efficient way. By keeping up to date, it will allow you to provide unique solutions and keep your customers happy. It also allows for easier communication when it comes to both existing clients and new potential clients.

However, it is important to note that technology won’t solve everything, and it isn’t a holistic solution in all cases. Tools like LinkedIn are a great way to make connections or find a job, but sometimes in person networking is the best way to go. Going to local networking events is a solid way to meet new potential clients and build your own brand as well as your company’s. But, it requires more than one event. You’ll probably have to go back multiple times and on a regular basis to slowly build connections. Additionally, joining local business groups could allow you to expand your business in ways previously not possible. Bev Gray, a CEO of a successful company in the Washington, D.C. area, was able to use her position as a female entrepreneur to grow her company. She was one of the founding members of the Titanium Worldwide Collective which gave her many more possibilities than before.

There are a number of ways to use technology to grow those connections that you make in person. Keeping up in contact on LinkedIn or through email is fairly easy way to stay connected. Also, using LinkedIn can be beneficial for finding those local groups to join. They have a multitude of groups, both local and national, for a variety of interests and initiatives. They are a great way not only for networking, but they can also be a way to get advice on new ideas or assistance with potential problems. And, you can also offer advice for others which will help you continue to grow your brand.

Sometimes it can seem like a hassle to try to stay on top of the ever-changing business landscape. Technology is growing at a seemingly exponential rate and there are always new things to learn. When it comes to networking, it is important to keep a balance of online and in person. There are definite pros to using both approaches. Going to events and meeting people face-to-face is a way to let your peers and potential clients see you and learn about who you are and what your company does. Then, you can use platforms, like LinkedIn, to keep in touch. By using both networking methods, online and in person, correctly, you’ll be able to get the full, combined benefits.