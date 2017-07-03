Science has not only impacted how we deal with our lives on Earth but also how much we know about what lies beyond. One invention that has been instrumental in this progress is the telescope, which is an essential component of any astronomical or astrological research center. With experience and a professional review on top telescopes, an individual/organization can easily find the kind it wants.

The Virginian-Pilot reported in June 2017 that a science enthusiast, Ron Neale, installed his 20-year-old telescope outside the Naro Cinema in Norfolk, Virginia. He explained how people are “more curious than you think,” and that is true because scientists today want to reach to the bottom of each of the following recent discoveries highlighted below.

Earth-like Planets

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope made a discovery in 2017 that left the world of scientists in a state of anticipation: Planets like Earth! According to what the knowledge of scientists was able to decipher, the telescope in the satellite is able to determine whether the surface of a space body consists mostly of solid, liquid, or gas, which in turns allows them to find the composition of planets, and determine whether their properties match those of the Earth or not.

The real shocker brought upon by this discovery, however, is the mythical extra-terrestrial life. If atmospheres habitable by human beings exist, then there may be a chance beings like we do, but for now, that shall still remain a mystery.

Planet Nearest to Neighbour Star

The Proxima Centauri is the closest star to Earth’s Sun (4.2 light years from the Earth’s sun). A planet was found in the habitable zone of the star which was at least 1.27 times the size of the Earth, and the geographical conditions as shown by the space telescope showed the possible presence of liquid water which indicated that life may have evolved on that planet at some point in time.

An initiative called Breakthrough Starshot was launched in April 2017 which aims to send a microchip to this space body to investigate whether Mother Earth actually has a brother.

Ice Cold Mars

The Shadow Radar (SHARAD) instrument which has been linked to the telescope attached to the orbiter placed around Mars located an ice deposit on Mars which is bigger than any that has ever been witnessed on Earth. A rough estimate of the composition of the deposit has shown that 50-85% of the deposit is water and that it is located 1-10 meters below the surface of the red planet, according to space.com.

The real incentive to continue research on this case is the possible inhibition of Mars by humans on Earth. This has been a matter of interest of scientists for a long time now, due to the rise in exhaustion of resources by human beings, and the potential threat to the Earth of becoming uninhabitable due to an uncontrollable increase in population and industrial activity. Good for us that the ice deposit is a low-lying area of Mars.