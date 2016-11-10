No one can argue that the digital technology has greatly evolved. In fact, it has already given birth to automation tools, which are used to assist businesspeople in managing their website and other online accounts.

Automation tools can help simplify things and finish work faster and more easily. In other words, this saves people a lot of time and makes them more productive.

Marketing Automation: What is it?

Marketing automation is simply a group of usable tools and applications which are created to lessen the amount of time needed in performing tasks. In the age of modern business marketing, this traverses across many customers and many agencies.

What Are Its Benefits?

Improve output by substituting hand-operated jobs that consume a lot of time like sending e-mails to consumers as well as tracking clients using automated resolutions.

Create a better business connection with the use of certain information to customize your association and communication with every client.

Decrease the money spent of loyal customers by assisting them and turning your vision into a more simple concept.

To entice clients, big companies utilize costly software tools. They also allow advanced lead production service and customer connections care. However, you need not spend lots of money in order to get the same quality service. There are actually a lot of alternative ways to achieve the same results.

How Can You Have a Cost-Efficient Automated Site?

If you do not have a website yet, you should get one designed and published. Once you have one, you might want to use these ten free, affordable, and highly accessible tools to ensure your site's success.

CoSchedule

This tool allows you to plan, organize, and execute your content marketing projects. This comes with a reasonable price and includes guides and samples that you can modify. This also has an application so you can still manage your business using your smartphone. This is fit for small to medium-sized business owners.

Buffer

This is a smart software that automatically publishes draft posts on your social media accounts. What’s more is that it is not difficult to operate.

SumoMe

If you want to develop your own WordPress website, this is the right application for you. This free tool can help you in growing your traffic. It’s easy to install, too.

Zapier

The function of this tool is to allow you to transfer data from one web application to another easily.

Glasshat

Glasshat is an SEO software created to make SEO propositions for your website. It has its own logical sequence that gathers information about other competitors’ websites before it gives you a major catalogue of points that you must apply to your own.

Leadpages

With Leadpages, you can personalize your website at ease. You can also have a lot of choices that are compatible with mobile devices.

Snip.ly

With Snip.ly, you can create distinct links that you can share and keep track. It adds your customized call-to-action to any page found on the web and allows your followers to become more engaged with the site through shared links.

Revive Old Post (formerly Tweet Old Post)

It can share blog posts that have already been posted on social media.

Jumpleads

This software provides live chat. It is also capable of email marketing. If you try to use this tool, you can easily transform your web visitors into loyal customers using automated purchasing transactions.

Customer.io

Customer.io is a wonderful tool that will help you with your customer service. It’s a simple platform that messages website users.

Conclusion

If you want to simplify your transactions, then you should try these tools. Through these, you can quickly finish your business operations and achieve quick growth of profit.