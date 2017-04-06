In between maintaining massive databases and inputting thousands of lines of handwritten code, it is a good rule of thumb to check and ensure that your data has been backed up. Unlike saving personal files on a PC, backing up PHP directories could mean the difference between a website crashing or you needing to recreate both the front and backend of a web property that has been built from scratch. Whether you have been commissioned to redesign an ecommerce website or build an entire mobile app, maintaining and saving your PHP directories can ensure that you are able to meet deadlines and keep clients in your good graces. Know what the average data recovery prices in your area are before giving a final quote on any new project you take on so that you always keep yourself protected in a worst case scenario.

Absolutely Do Not Panic

In the event you turn on your computer, connect to the internet and go to review your PHP directories but nothing comes up, don’t panic. There’s the possibility that you are simply looking in the wrong folders. Make sure that you have inputted the correct permissions and search through every available directory to see if your directories were accidentally moved or renamed. In most cases, you will find your PHP databases safe and sound, even if you can’t explain how they were relocated in the first place.

Look for Your Most Recently Saved PHP Directories

If it has been determined that your PHP databases as you know them have somehow been deleted or corrupted, there are other steps that can be taken to minimize the amount of grunt work you will have to go through in order to get them fully restored. If you have been utilizing smart data backup methods, there should be a copy of your PHP directories located either on your local machine or within a cloud-based storage portal. These backup copies could be a few days old or simply not be the most up to date version created, but again, this is still a better outcome than literally having nothing to work with. Keep in mind the average data recovery prices paid by businesses and consumers, and you will find it worthwhile to see what can be located on your own.

Compare Source Information Against Existing Databases

When you just don’t seem to be able to find a locally saved copy of your most recently authored PHP directories, what you may be able to do is find cached source information. By doing an internet search, you might get lucky and find a cached version of your PHP code dispersed in the source code. Don’t expect the coding to be perfect or easily discernible, but it might just give you enough of the critical pieces that you need to aid in recreating your PHP database.

Without the corresponding PHP directory, any website that you were working on will ultimately be broken. In an instant, months of work can disappear into thin air. To prevent this from happening to you, never delay on keeping critical PHP databases saved in as many different places as there are available.