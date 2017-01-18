If you run an ecommerce website or any other site that requires your customers to submit sensitive information, you owe it to them to make sure that your website is secure, and that their data is not vulnerable to hackers.

With all the responsibilities that come with running a successful business, chances are that you don’t have the time or the expertise required to make sure that your website is as safe as it can be. For this reason, it is always a good idea to seek professional assistance from experts like Sitelock. Be sure to check out Sitelock Reviews, and in the meantime, here are some easy things that you can do to help make your site more secure.

Passwords

The first line of protection against hackers taking over your site is to have a strong password. It seems pretty obvious, but it is definitely worth stressing – we have so many passwords to remember these days that it is very tempting to have a relatively easy password to remember and type on devices. This is a gift to hackers, however, and makes your site vulnerable.

Be sure that you have a password that is at least eight characters long, and ideally has some combination of upper and lower case letters and some numbers or symbols as well.

Another practice that makes things easier for hackers is having a single password for multiple sites or accounts. Again, it is very tempting because otherwise we have to remember which password goes with which site – however, if your password is compromised on another account, it means your website is a sitting duck.

Try to have different passwords for all of your important accounts at least, maybe using the same core but with different numbers or symbols to help strike the balance between security and convenience.

Stay Up-to-Date

One of the most important ways that you can protect your site is to make sure that you update all software, operating systems, and plugins on a regular basis. In some cases, software or plugins will advise you that they are out of date and therefore vulnerable, but this is one area where you should not take any chances.

Be sure to run security patches whenever they become available.

Be Aware

While slowed systems and strange emails may be the most obvious signs that your site has been hacked, in general malware and other attacks are meant to stay undiscovered. That doesn’t mean that they can’t be found, but you do need to be actively looking for them. Don’t ignore any feedback from customers pointing to something amiss – after all, they visit and use your site more that you do, most likely!

An ounce of prevention is definitely your best-best when it comes to protecting your website with a product like Sitelock. Given the importance of maintaining a reputation as taking customer security seriously, you should take steps to make sure that your site is secure – this is much easier and affordable than trying to deal with a hacked site and restore customer confidence.