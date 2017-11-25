The 2018 Mazda 3 has arrived in showrooms and car lots just in time for anyone looking to update their vehicle in the New Year. The 2018 Mazda 3 has been getting rave reviews from critics like Edmunds, saying that it’s an example of a car that’s greater than the sum of its parts and that it’s the best driving vehicle in its class for 2018. Despite having a smaller cargo capacity than other competitors, it has a surprising capacity for storage. The Mazda 3 is the vehicle you want whether you’re enjoying the single life in the city or just starting your family, though growing families might be better off looking at Mazda’s series of subcompact SUVs or the Mazda 3 hatchback.

The Mazda 3 is an attractive urban ride, with a sporty design and feeling to it. It’s a rare car that’s both affordable and a pleasure to drive. It may not be a sportscar, but it has just enough attitude on the road that it’s entertaining to drive, whether you’re enthusiastic about performance or not. It’s responsive and maneuverable, and the kind of vehicle you can drive confidently. Despite existing in a competitive class with other affordable compact sedans, it surpasses expectations. At the end of the day, critics love the Mazda 3 for the same reasons that they love almost any Mazda – drivability.

The 2018 Mazda 3 only makes a few updates on what’s already a strong entry in the compact sedan market, but you get a few more options. The Touring 2.5 trim is out now that that 2.5-liter engine comes standard with any Touring trim, but new options include forward collision warning and mitigation, as well as LED headlights standard in the Grand Touring Package. Check your local Mazda dealership in Toronto for trim options – dealerships like Yorkdale Dufferin Mazda typically have all of the most popular trims.

If you live in Toronto, the Mazda 3 is a great urban ride that will get you where you need to go in style. It’s smart, compact, and it’s got kick in its drive. When it comes to dealerships, your source for Mazda cars should have a great service center, offer financing, and come with a huge inventory of new, used, and lease options.

January is a great time to look into buying a new vehicle as dealerships quiet down after the rush of last-minute car buying. If you can make your purchase in the last week of 2017, between Boxing Day and January 3rd, there are a lot of deals you can take advantage of. However, for a lot of people, the holidays are too busy to even think about buying a new car, so they wait for January instead. Traffic on the car lots is quiet and you can often negotiate a better deal. In Toronto Mazda dealerships like Yorkdale Dufferin Mazda always offer great prices, no matter what the week or the season, and you can get a great deal in January, too. The new Mazda 3 is not a car to miss out on if you love to drive.