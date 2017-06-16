When it comes to a video going viral, it seems like you see it on your Facebook feed at least 10 times a day, your friends are talking about it, and you hear people quoting it. In this modern age, a video that has gone viral on social media can have more visibility than something on a major television network.

If you make videos and would like to see your video get passed around for maximum success, all it takes is knowing exactly what makes a recipe for a video to go viral. Here are some of the most foolproof tips.

Make It Relevant

When choosing what your video is about, make sure that it is something that is relatable and relevant to the current times. By choosing content which makes a reference to a popular subject, current event, or trend, you are increasing your chances of more people showing an interest in it.

When you choose a video theme, make sure that you have a clear idea of what your overall vision is. Once you form your relevant idea, shape it into one coherent piece that will appeal to the masses. This is the first and biggest step to potentially blowing your video out of the water.

Use a Quality Camera and Software

If you are posting videos which are very bad quality with grainy images or shaky and have bad sound, people are more likely to click past it and not give it a chance. There are so many videos out there which have maximum production quality, so being able to stand up against the competition is crucial.

Consider investing in a quality camera which will create a quality video with good sound. However, the video alone is not enough. Make sure that you also invest in a good editing software which you can edit your video with adding extra images, sounds, or text.

Submit to Blogs And Pages

You increase your chances of being passed around on social media by submitting your work to popular blogs which are on the lookout for the next hottest video. If you manage to get accepted onto a page such as The Lad Bible or any page with more than 100,000 users, you will find that it will most likely go viral.

Being accepted onto one of these sites means that your video is well done and worthy of being viral. So celebrate and watch your success unfold if you do manage to get this lucky.

Use Hashtags To Your Advantage

By uploading your video using relevant hashtags you ensure that people will find you more easily based on what you are trying to explain about the video. Use at least 20 hashtags every video and consider it one extra lottery ticket each time.