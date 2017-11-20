High paying careers are available without a college degree. Yes, there is training required, but this isn’t the normal road that takes four years just to get your foot in the door. Blue collar jobs are available that pay $40,000+ a year.

You don’t have to start your life with $30,000+ in debt like most college students.

These jobs pay very well, offer great room for growth and can be learned by anyone with the motivation to try a new career.

1. Personal Trainer

Fitness and personal trainers can start their own businesses and earn over $100,000 a year, or they can go through short-term training, on-the-job, and start earning $38,160 a year on average.

You only need a high school diploma for this job, and the industry is expected to grow 10% over the next ten years.

There will be 29,300 jobs added in the field during the next decade. Working with clients to help change their lives is a rewarding career choice. Training can performed in health clubs, fitness studios and recreation centers.

2. Firefighter

The life of a firefighter is dangerous and demanding. You have the potential to earn $48,030 per year, and a degree isn’t necessary to enter this career. But you’ll need to have a lot of training before you can run into a burning building and save a life.

You’ll need training in emergency medical services (EMS) in most cases. You’ll need to attend a fire academy, and you’ll need to pass a series of physical tests. You’ll also need to have an emergency medical technician (EMT) certification.

The field is expected to grow as fast as average at a rate of 7% over the next ten years. Estimates suggest that 23,600 jobs will be added during this time span.

3. Plumber

The median pay for a plumber in 2016 was $51,450. On-the-job training is offered through an apprenticeship. Methods and techniques are still advancing in the industry, offering a great opportunity for new, well-trained individuals to enter the field. Techniques, such as trenchles sewer repair, have helped push the industry’s job growth outlook between 2016 and 2026 to 16% – much faster than average.

There is expected to be 75,800 jobs added in the field in the next ten years.

Plumbers often need to be licensed, but they make a good living in the process.

4. Electrician

Electricians have a lot of opportunities. The field is expected to add 60,100 jobs over the next decade at a rate of 9%. Employees in the industry earn a median salary of $52,720 per year, and you don’t need a college education to enter the field.

You will need to go through an apprenticeship and will need to go to a trade school in most states.

Full-time work is required, and you’ll often have to work nights and weekends. Licensing is required in most states, so you will need to pass a licensing exam if you hope to become an electrician in your state. Each state has its own licensing requirements, which may include an apprenticeship.