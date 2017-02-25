When it comes to making your home more secure, there are a few different types of tips to follow. First, there’s the matter of buying equipment that can help your cause. Then, there’s making sure you have the right type of thinking and preparation for possible home invasions, then there is the use of technology and then there’s the fact that you can be a social creature and ask for help from your community.

So, five tips specifically can include things like buying a home security system, checking your windows and doors for safety, researching how thieves decide who to rob, using smart lighting, and talking to your neighbors about keeping an eye out for each other.

Buy a Home Security System

The simplest way to up the security factor of your home is to buy a home security system. There are thousands of different options when it comes down to companies, brands, styles of equipment, streaming potential, controllability factors – you name it, there’s going to be an option to add levels of protection to any number of different potential security risks. The two limiting concerns with this are going to be how much you can pay, and how easy things are to install.

Check Your Windows and Doors

Common entry points for thieves are simple – windows and doors. So, if you want to be as secure as possible, regularly inspect doors and windows to make sure that they lock tightly. It might take you 15 minutes every few weeks, but especially with something like a side window, a loose latch can make the difference between a burglar getting in, and a burglar staying out.

Research How Thieves Work

There are tons of resources where thieves explain how they choose houses to rob. If you want your home to be secure, read these and find out where you might be susceptible. You might be surprised that something as simple as leaving a radio on when you’re gone can keep 90% of conditional burglars away from your place.

Use Smart Lighting

Smart lighting is a new technique to make your home more secure as well. Lighting is put on a schedule that is random, so that anyone casing your house won’t know if people are home or not. It’s relatively inexpensive and easy to set up as well, which is a bonus for homeowners.

Talk To Your Neighbors

And finally, sometimes your best defense when it comes to home security will be nosy neighbors. If you tell your neighbors to either call you or the police any time that they see something suspicious going on in the neighborhood, that can prevent all sort of bad things happening. Make an agreement with your street in the form of a neighborhood watch, and you’ll immediately feel better about your situation.