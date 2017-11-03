Christmas is in the air once more – the songs are playing nonstop in the mall, the tinsel is going up across your neighbourhood, and you can smell snow on its way. If your car is feeling a little old or unreliable, instead of pushing it through another Canadian winter, why not put a new family car on the top of that gift list?

The prospect of buying a new car during the holidays can seem like a daunting one to many families, but if you find the right car at the right price, it can make a lot of financial sense. Because so many people are worried about credit card bills and Christmas gift buying, car dealers push a lot more incentives during the holidays. The average discount on cars during the month of December is a huge 7.7 percent off the MSRP, and on a vehicle, that’s a few gadgets from Best Buy you’ve just saved, not to mention the interest payments you save on the loan.

When it comes to family cars, one of the automakers that is constantly on reviewers’ lips is Mazda. While not as big as companies like Toyota and Ford, Mazda is known for making reliable, sporty vehicles that are great for commuting and carting around the kids at an affordable prize. Standouts in their strong 2018 lineup include the perennial favourite, the Mazda 3 Sport, and the family-friendly Mazda CX-3, a subcompact SUV that packs a lot of space into a subcompact that’s got taut handling and an edgy styling, at least in the words of Car and Driver’s sterling review.

Meanwhile, the Mazda 3 Sport continues to impress reviewers in 2018, with an upscale cabin and trimmings and Mazda’s signature driving. Automated emergency braking is now standard in all trims, and the Grand Touring Premium trim comes with i-Activsense, a suite of safety technologies that improve on what’s already one of the safest cars on the road. It uses a combination of cameras and milliwave radar to identify hazards. It helps reduce your risk of accidents and their severity, to protect you and your family.

Toronto Mazda dealers like Yorkdale Dufferin Mazda now have the full lineups of Mazda vehicles for 2018. Keep an eye out for seasonal deals; most car dealerships in Toronto put out some of their best special offers at the end of the year. Mazdas are some of the most affordable rides for the quality, but dealers like Yorkdale Dufferin Mazda can sweeten the deal. Christmas car deals can really stretch your budget and put the newest vehicles within your reach, especially at a Toronto Mazda dealer.

Besides the Mazda 3 Sport and CX-3, check out the latest Mazda vehicles at a Toronto Mazda dealer this Christmas and see what’s new for 2018. See what’s new for 2018 for tech, stylings, safety features, and more. Give your whole family a gift with a brand new family car this Christmas.