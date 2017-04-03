One big push in the world of online advertising of goods and services is for great information that relates to a specific location. In other words, if you live in a particular region, and you have a website or blog, you want people in your region to find it. If you have local products, you want to sell them to local people.

But to do this, there are some competitive advantages that you have to pay attention to in the world of SEO, and in the world of geolocation and related technologies. So consider those topics, as well as the proper use of keywords and phrases, the benefits of adding chat options, and the importance of meeting face-to-face with locals in order to promote your site.

Understanding Local SEO

Boosting local SEO value means using a specific set of tools along with a good knowledge of modern and applicable SEO practices. You want to make sure that you put the name of your location in particular places, including the website address, the headline of any articles, and as the major pointer in different sections of your text. Without that context, how would anyone know where your brand is located, right?

Using Keywords and Phrases

Another important concept when trying to aim for local traffic is to use keywords and phrases that include the location as well. You may actually have to write your sentences a little bit differently than you would speak them in order to get your linking value correct as well as make Google’s algorithms understand what you’re trying to convey on the page.

Knowing Your Audience

At the core of local attention is also going to be knowing your audience. What this means on a website level is that you have to use language that relates to who you want to speak to. You can use slang, local dialect, words and phrases that the local people would relate to – anything so that you can tell your story, and sell your product, to exactly the targeted audience.

Installing Chat Options

Adding chat options to your website opens up more possibilities with locals as well. If the deciding factor that people use when it comes to how much attention they’re going to give you comes down to relatability, if you can put a voice and face to your name as well as convince people that you know an area, then you’ll be the competitive best in your niche.

Meeting Face-To-Face

And there’s nothing wrong with a good old face-to-face meeting as well. If your website presents you as someone who lives in a town, and someone from that town asks for information, you can leverage that to go see them in person with little resource use on your part, for a big return on sales.