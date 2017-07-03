Depending on just how far the travel party intends to sail, there are certain things the group would not want to be caught without. Most of the time, when a client charters a yacht, the vessel is already stocked with the bare necessities.

Items such as navigational charts, life jackets, and a fully functional dinghy with lock and cable are complimentary with most charters. Most charter bases also provide the option to order food for the trip ahead of time, but packing may just be the most complicated process of the whole trip.

Take a moment to read through this brief summary of a few of the best items to pack to fully supply a bareboat yacht charter.

Gear to account for before shoving off

Navigational tools are of the utmost importance when on the wide opened seas. The stars are an excellent natural navigational tool, but we are not all so lucky as to be fluent in the ways of old.

It used to be that a well-built handheld VHF would do the trick, but most sailors just use their cell phones. There are a wide array of downloadable navigational applications available for all of the most popular mobile devices.

Other essential gear to account for before shoving off includes:

Flashlight

Headlamps

Solar light

Dry bag

Binoculars

Personal locator beacons

Carabiners

Sailing gloves

Spare batteries

Pack supplies for the galley

Bags, bags, and more bags, for everything are essential. When traveling over the water, it is always best to have a nice variation of waterproof bags, but the galley requires bags for more than one occasion. \

Packable nylon bags are great to have for trips ashore. It is not uncommon for shops overseas to not supply carrying bags for their merchandise. Garbage bags and ziplock bags have their own, self-explanatory uses in the galley. \

Make sure to have plenty of fun in the sun

A large percentage of a yacht charter should be spent having fun in the sun. Swimming and sunbathing come naturally while sailing, no matter how long or short the journey may be. The key is to have the safest fun possible.

Pack plenty of drinkable water and a few camel bags for onshore treks along the way. Hydration should always be at the top of the survival list. Here are a few more crucial supplies needed to keep everyone safe during leisure time.

Clothespins (for hanging wet bathing suits)

Towels

Board (or bored) games

Hats and sunglasses

Fishing equipment

Snorkeling equipment

Clothing and toiletries are a necessity

Depending on the length of the journey, travelers should pack plenty of clothes. Doing laundry at sea is not always the easiest task to complete, so bring a few extra t-shirts and underpants. In addition to the obvious toiletries needed to maintain the people aboard, here are a few more items to place on the checklist.