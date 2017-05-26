We all tend to think that when we’re driving a vehicle and paying attention, we are really safe. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. There are many car accidents every year and it is imperative that we are aware of car crash statistics in Milwaukee or wherever we are living. Taking a look at the statistics presented below can shed a lot of light on the current state of the entire world. It tells you exactly why it is important to practice safe driving and that you teach your family and friends about safe driving.

Annual Global Road Crash Statistics

Unfortunately, close to 1.3 million people will die every single year in car accidents. This means that we are at around 3,287 deaths every single day. To make matters even worse, close to 50 million end up disabled or injured in car crashes. Around 50% of the traffic deaths affect young adults aged between 15 and 44.

Around the world, the road traffic crash is the ninth of all causes of death. They make up around 2.2% of the global deaths. It may not seem much but if you do the math you will surely be surprised. The big problem appears in the age group covering young adults between 15 and 29. In this case, the road crash is the number one cause of death. Children between 5 and 14 are also affected. The road crash is the second death cause for them. 400,000 people younger than 25 years old die every year in car accidents.

A huge statistic that should worry us all is that more than 90 percent of the fatalities happen in middle and low-income countries. They actually have less than 50% of all the cars in the world. The financial losses are more than $500 billion on a global scale. What is particularly worrying is that if action is not taken, road traffic injuries will become among the top five death causes in the world.

Annual US Car Accident Statistics

The number of people that die every year in U.S. road crashes is around 37,000. Those who are disabled or injured number an extra 2.35 million. Children younger than 15 years represent 1,600 deaths and in the age group of 16 to 20 there are close to 8,000 deaths.

In the U.S. the median cost caused by car crashes is around $820 per person. The road crash is the main annual death cause in healthy US citizens traveling to other countries.

Conclusions

Road crashes are much more common than most of us think. Just put the statistics above into perspective and think about the number of people in the world and in the US. You will quickly figure out how problematic road crashes can be. These are statistics that show no sign of slowing down any time soon.