A car accident has left four people dead in Fontana, two of them children. They were struck after their overheated vehicle was pulled over on the 10 freeway, according to authorities who responded to emergency calls just after the crash occurred. Three vehicles were involved in the deadly collision earlier in August. In addition to the four fatalities, two other individuals suffered minor injuries.

Authorities urge drivers to take care when pulling to the side of busy streets like freeways. Shoulder lanes should only be used in emergencies or when the vehicle is inoperable, or terrible accidents can occur–especially at night.

According to authorities who responded to the scene of the accident, alcohol may have been a factor in the collision. Empty beer cans were discovered inside of the pickup truck that struck the disabled vehicle. Police said at the time that while the beer cans were present, it was not immediately determined that the driver of the pickup truck was drunk. Because of the dangerous circumstances, it is possible it was just an unfortunate car accident, much like the tens of thousands that lead to death or injury in the United States each year.

Adding to the heartbreak, the driver of the struck vehicle was the only survivor. Her mother and two children were among the dead. A passerby who had stopped to help accounted for the other death after the collision. Just minutes after police responded to the crash, family members began to arrive on the scene. It appears they had already been called by the time the vehicle was struck from behind.

Globally, a staggering 1.3 million people are killed on the road annually. That comes out to over 3,200 deaths per day. Even so, most people do survive. Twenty to fifty million of these people are left injured, and many are disabled. If no one died in vehicular accidents, the global death rate would decline by an awe-inducing 2.2 percent. In the United States alone, there are 37,000 deaths annually, with an additional two million or more injuries. The vast majority of global deaths from car accidents occur in impoverished or developing countries.