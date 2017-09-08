News in itself is perhaps quite a boring word to the young generation that will eventually take control of the world, which is partly why concerned publishers make news as interesting as possible. They do this not only to increase the number of readers but to gain an edge over other services.

Take for example the North Korea fiasco going on now, and how the USA, Japan, and South Korea are planning to strike back after the recent threats and explosive tests. CNN recently reported that “North Korea is ‘begging for war’,” which is quite an interesting title. There is much ambiguity around that headline. North Korea is not exactly begging for war, but their recent actions lead us to that very conclusion.

Editors think about emotions and storytelling when they construct headlines, and writers must do the same when they build a story.

Here are some things to consider for writers, to make what they report more interesting and attractive to readers.

Keep an Unconscious Opinion

When thinking about creating interesting news, it is pretty much a given that totally fact based news, that is just an objective description of an event is not likely to garner a lot of attention. This is the reason that news organizations now tend to give off the vibes of being a little (or a lot) tilted towards one side or the other, even if they do have an overall neutral tone.

The New York Times, with more than 2 million copies sold every day in the USA, holds credibility by offering complete news with pushing a direction for readers to think. As might be expected, this creates both fans and detractors.

The Headline

Consider the headline “Two muggers escaped.” Would you feel this is a sufficient heading to captivate the audience enough to dig inside it? Probably not!

An editor will probably change it into something more catchy and possibly saucy such as “State Defense Fails Yet Again as Muggers Slip Through Fingers.” Not only does this headline attract more attention from prospective readers, it also gives a better opening description of what might be inside the story, likely attracting enough attention for more people to read. This may be a very simple example, but that is essentially how big news agencies report, which gives them dominance in the market.

The lesson learned from this is that presenting a story headline as a complete mini summary of what lies inside means the news will start looking interesting itself.

There is one more important point to note, and that is the story inside must deliver on the promise of the headline, otherwise readers will discount the writer and the publication as being low quality that is to be avoided in future.

Sourcing and Abstracting

Any news piece that gets its information from another agency or source that has the original facts and figures should receive written credit for it. For instance, if a news agency says a very large number of workers were deported from one country back to another, but does not give a credible source through which inquisitive readers could check the figures, there is a chance many will suspect exaggeration in the story.

Just as is it important to reference sources, the writer can include excerpts from the original, but using the minimum needed to get the story across, and not appear to be plagiarizing the original work.

The aim is to provide value, make readers like the story, and boost the reputation of both the writer and the news agency.

These few ideas are just three of many, that can be applied to prevent news from appearing to be boring. News is important because people need to make decisions based on what is happening in the world and around the country.