A wind farm is a collection of wind turbines – wherever you go it is now impossible to not have seen them. Wind turbines allow wind energy to be converted into electrical energy safely, meaning renewable energy – saving the environment from toxic gases released by using fossil fuels. This is good, right? So why in the UK is there such a stigma against them?

What Is a Wind Turbine and What Do They Do?

In basic terms, a wind turbine is made up of rotor blades positioned at the top of a high tower, much like a dutch windmill, hence the name. They rotate as wind hits them, more wind = more energy, which in turn is converted into electricity to be used by us, the general public. The Kyoto Protocol in 1997 called for a change. The world had to reduce the carbon emissions being produced to help combat climate change. Therefore, wind farms became part of the British landscape. The larger the windmill, the more energy it can produce as they can reach higher altitudes. Wind farms provide the UK with increasingly more energy, and in 2016, wind power produced more energy than coal.

Why the Stigma Against Wind Farms?

Many people still believe, despite ever-growing scientific proof, that climate change does not exist ,meaning wind farms are useless. Whatever your thoughts on climate change, it is going to be one of the most debated subjects of all time. Another big reason people are not fans of wind farms is that they can be an eyesore. Those who grew up without wind farms will see them as ruining the landscape, whereas perhaps those who grew up with wind farms just view them as the norm. Everybody has an idea of what is beautiful and what isn’t, and there will always be a disagreement on this. Some wind farms are built in the sea, so they are not seen by most of the public, but if more wind farms need to be produced, more land must be used.

Are Wind Farms All That Bad?

Wind farms reduce our carbon emissions and most scientists say this is a fact. Much of the stigma of wind farms is decreasing as the UK begins to understand more about them and how beneficial they can be. Companies such as Eland Cables who work with some of the largest companies in the world such as Mitsubishi and HP believe that renewable energy is worth it. They provide cables for wind farms throughout the UK, and provided their cables for The British Antarctic Survey to proceed with its climate change study.

Providing as much information possible about wind farms will hopefully begin to change the stigma against them. As more are built, the more efficient they become. The UK must reduce the carbon emissions being produced and however long this remains an issue, wind farms will continue to be used as a renewable source of energy.