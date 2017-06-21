There is nothing quite like walking into a house that smells like fresh laundry or sweet smelling perfumes. No one wants a house that smells musty or like something died in it. For some people, they don’t find that their house smells necessarily bad, but they do wish that it could smell better.

Making your house smell amazing is totally possible if you know where the problem areas start from. Here are some of the best tips for making sure that your house smells the best that it can smell.

Keep Your Kitchen Clean

The kitchen is one of the biggest culprits for creating unpleasant smells. Make sure that you are keeping the surfaces clear of food and floor clear of spilled foods or crumbs.

If you don’t have a garbage disposal make sure that you are cleaning your drains regularly with drain cleaning solution. This will help clear any excess food that has trapped itself on the lines of the drains and sends a moldy rotting smell into your kitchen and consequently into the rest of the house.

Try to make it a habit to not leave any dirty dishes in the sink as well as this can quickly create bad smells which are hard to clear out later.

Keep Your Bathroom Door Closed

Let’s face it, the bathroom is a place where bad smells can occur. Keeping the door closed is the best way to make sure that the smells stay in and not out.

Make sure to keep a window open if you have one or use the ventilation system keeping the fan on. This will help minimize the smell and keep everything as fresh as possible.

Use Air Fresheners

Using air freshening throughout your house will help you keep your house smelling like perfume in every corner. You can find a variety of different kinds of air fresheners on the market. They can vary from gel crystals to plug in electric fresheners, to automatic sprays.

Take a look at the store and see which smells you like the most. You can try out a few to see which ones appeal to you the most and stay the longest in the air for your liking.

Open The Windows Frequently

It is important to let in fresh air at least once a day to release any musty smells and let a fresh breeze flow through to keep the air clean and smelling fresh.

Even in the winter, you should open your windows even if just for a few minutes to get some of the musty air out. You will find that the smell of your house will be much better by doing this one small thing.