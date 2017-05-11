New parents who have recently become moms and dads are definitely having their toughest time now as they don’t know exactly how they can pacify their few-days-old baby. There are many things you might think of giving a new mom or a dad might to calm their nerves and take their mind off their problems. If you are thinking of some kind of gadget, there are plenty to choose from, now that it’s time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

You can definitely gift your friend who has recently become a mom some interesting things that she will always love you for. Here is a sneak peak of a few different things you can give your friend on Mother’s Day to give her a compassionate start to the journey of motherhood. These are just a few of the many useful tech gadgets you might consider.

Pacifier thermometer : Whenever you think your baby’s body temperature has risen above normal, this gadget is definitely the best antidote to measuring risen temperature using the old-fashioned method. You don’t have to go through the hassles of wiggly kicking legs thrown towards you and you even don’t require undressing your baby during the middle of the night. This great item that doesn’t disrupt sleep is definitely a necessity for new moms. MamRoo swing : Has your friend been getting worried about putting baby to sleep? If they’ve been desperately searching for things that could trick baby to sleep, this one is the best gadget. The MamaRoo swing is more like a bouncing chair. It’s one of the easiest things that can get a baby to sleep. There are different settings for movement and ‘car ride’ is one of them. Be sure that this mode will definitely send any baby off to sleep. Video Baby Monitor : There are websites like All About Mom that showcase some of the best things new moms should have, so they feel comfortable while taking care of their babies. Look for the video baby monitor as this is a really nice gadget for a first-time parent. A new mom will probably want to keep a close and careful watch on their baby and even a seasoned mom would probably love to see what the little one is doing. This is one of the best investments you can make. Breast pump : For a mom who is constantly breast-feeding baby, the ability to go out anywhere is not as easy as it was before baby arrived. Many moms don’t like to breastfeed in public, and feel the urge to rush back home to feed baby on time. This is where a breast pump can come in handy. A fresh new bottle of pumped breast milk can be kept in the fridge, making going out much more convenient.

These four items are really useful, and make a really nice mother’s day gift for your friend. Excellent tech gadgets that can simplify her life and take away at least some of the stress of being a news mother.