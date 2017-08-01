Many people find that they aren’t exactly refreshed in the mornings when the wake-up. For whatever reason, they aren’t sleeping soundly and it is affecting their entire day. When you aren’t well rested you can feel foggy, grumpy, and out of sorts.

Getting enough sleep is essential to keeping a sound body and mind. When you are recharged you are giving your body the fuel that it needs to be able to carry itself through the day. Here are some of the best things that you can do if you need to improve your sleep.

Take Medication

Some people have sleep disturbances which are so intense that they are forced to turn to medication. This should only be used in cases where you can’t seem to solve the problem yourself. Since medication can be addictive and even lead to death, it is important to use it only in extreme circumstances.

There are certain homeopathic remedies such as melatonin which will naturally encourage your body to a sleepful state. Try something like this before asking your doctor for a full blown prescription for sleeping pills. It is always best to turn to drugs as a last resort if possible.

Limit Screen Time Before Bed

When we are looking at screens throughout the day from tablets to phones to televisions, it stimulates our mind. It is advised to limit your screen time at least an hour before you want to head to bed. This way your mind starts to wind down and you limit too much stimulation.

When you lay down in bed with your phone it is all too common to look at the clock after a short period of scrolling through various applications and websites only to find that you’ve been scrolling away for over an hour. Imagine how many hours of sleep you would be able to gain from the simple act of eliminating the phone from your nightly bedtime routine.

Sleep On Your Left Side

Studies have shown that sleeping on the left side of your body encourages a deeper sleep. Since your heart is on the left side of your body, laying on this side can help encourage circulation. Poor circulation can be a symptom of poor sleeping habits. Often all of those aches and pain we feel throughout the night which causes us to toss and turn are actually signs of poor circulation.

Try sleeping on your left side for a few nights and see if you can notice the difference. You may be surprised to find that it also has been known to reduce condition such as heartburn.

Listen To White Noise

Often restlessness during sleep occurs because our brain picks up on the outside noises around us. Try sleeping with a fan on, or an application which plays white noise. This will block out the street noise and encourage you to stay asleep.