There will probably be a time in your life when you sit back and think to yourself, “How did everything get so complicated?” And when you do hit that point, it’s good to have a plan of attack at the ready. The key concept is going to be simplify, simplify, simplify. And yes, there will be lifestyle changes along with that, but if you’ve reasoned with yourself in advance, then at least the transition will be smooth.

So, five ways to simplify your life when it gets rough around those edges include consolidating your debts, having a three-basket day, starting to follow a cleaning method, downsizing where you can, and picking a meditation style and working through it.

Consolidate Your Debts

Having complicated debts that you have to pay can be a real drag, and will eventually result in the antithesis of simplicity. That’s why one of the first, and easiest things, that you can do to make your life more efficient is to consolidate all of your debts. This is usually done through a third-party company that has all the parts and pieces in order to give you a single bill with a single interest rate attached to it, once per month.

Have a Three-Basket Day

Another quick, down and dirty way to simplify your life is to set aside some time and have a three-basket day. Basically, you’ll pick a room that you want to clean, and bring three baskets or containers into it, labeled ‘keep’, ‘donate’, and ‘pitch’. You go through every single item in the room and put it in one of those baskets. This forces you to make decisions, and especially with something like your bedroom, has amazing results almost instantly.

Start Following a Cleaning Method

There are people who have been working on creating a perfect organization plan for much of their adult lives, and now they share their cleaning methods for free on the internet. Simply by logging in each day to get tips, you can almost instantly take away all the stress of figuring out the best method to clean on your own.

Downsize Where You Can

Lots of complication is going to happen because you just have too much stuff in too much space. And that’s where downsizing is going to come in and save the day. There are small decisions, like downsizing the amount of storage space you use, or there are bigger decisions, like downsizing your house or your vehicles.

Pick a Meditation Style and Work Through It

And finally, sometimes complications are all in your head. And that means to simplify, try out a few different potential meditation styles. And these can either be in classic religious format, like going to church or finding a meditation retreat, or just doing some breath work on your own.