With states like Colorado and California leading the industry and smaller states like Ohio currently working on medical marijuana legislation, it’s a good idea to start setting the record straight and uncovering myths about medical marijuana. Whether you’re already living in a state where it’s legal or you’re preparing for the future, here are 7 myths on medical marijuana debunked.

1 There aren’t proven medical benefits

In the fight for legalization, many politicians are quick to position cannabis as an alternative method that doesn’t hold much weight. From the miracle case of Charlotte Figi to the numerous associations both domestic and foreign that have outlined the ability for cannabis to assist in the treatment or management of seizure disorders, pain relief for cancer patients, and various others diseases. In fact, medical marijuana is even being used to help treat Parkinson’s disease.

2 Cannabis can cure cancer

Every extreme has its opposite. Where some falsely believe that medical marijuana has no health benefits, others place all of their eggs in one basket and claim it can cure cancer, diabetes, and various other diseases. Unfortunately, this simply isn’t true. Though cannabis may help lessen the severity of seizures, it cannot cure a person of epilepsy. The same can be said of cancer, though it has been proven to aid patients throughout the pain of chemotherapy.

3 Marijuana is more dangerous than alcohol

Despite its legal status, alcohol can be a lot more dangerous to your health than marijuana and cannabis products. Regular alcohol use can destroy your liver, put you in danger of accidents, and damage your brain when consumed in excess. Though smoking marijuana can cause harm to the lungs, there are many alternatives such as CBD oil and edibles that allow users to skip over the lung-threat. Furthermore, no single study has reached the point of being able to prove whether or not marijuana smoke is harmful.

4 Marijuana is a gateway drug to harder drug use

Despite vigorous campaigns against marijuana in the education system, studies have found that marijuana is much less of a gateway to harder drugs than previous thought. In fact, studies from the University of New Hampshire have found that for the majority of people- marijuana is not a gateway drug to harder substances.

5 Marijuana legalization generates crime

First to state the obvious: States that have adopted medical (and in some cases recreational) marijuana laws have seen a large decrease in drug offenses. Contradicting the belief that medical cannabis has a bad impact on communities, many dispensaries throughout California have actually become huge contributors to the local economy. Not only is medical marijuana taxable, it’s a great alternative to addictive medications like oxycontin and vicodin that keeps more people away from addiction and opiates. In fact, many organizations work to supply patients with medical marijuana in San Francisco by whatever means necessary – even if that means making a house call and delivering themselves. All in all: many communities have seen a boost from bud.

6 Pot isn’t addictive

Physically, medical marijuana is not addictive. However, it’s important to note that a mental addiction to marijuana is entirely possible. Due to the habitual nature of smokers, users may find that they develop a habit that’s harder to break than they thought it would be. Though you should keep in mind that anything can be addictive if the person is using it as a way to escape emotion.

7 When it’s legal, you can smoke wherever and whenever you want

On both ends of the arguments, folks seemed to be under the impressions that with marijuana legalized – they’ll be able to grow and smoke whenever or wherever they want. That simply isn’t true and likely will never be true. In additional to state-specific rules for medical use, the chance that recreational marijuana will be approved is slim. Though some states have rolled out recreational, the simple reality is that much like alcohol: marijuana use will have it’s limits.

With more and more states introducing legislation for medical marijuana use, it’s a good idea to get a realistic image of what medicine made of marijuana can and cannot do. Chances are, you will live to see the day where it’s used in various medical practices.

Are you or a loved one considering medical marijuana? Already using medical marijuana as a treatment? Share your thoughts, commentary, and questions in the comments.