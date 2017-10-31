There are a number of reasons why it is worth considering studying for a rewarding career in public health. Public health careers are very different to the more patient-focused healthcare disciplines such as practicing medicine or nursing, and it offers a different kind of reward. Whereas other healthcare jobs put you face to face with individual patients, those in public health work to manage the health of large populations.

A masters in public health (MPH) is a degree which opens the door to a wide range of potential career paths, each of which speaks to different skill sets. If you are considering studying for a degree but aren’t sure what subject to choose yet then you should have a look at the potential careers that you can access by studying for a master of public health.

Health and Safety Engineer

Health and safety engineers work with scientists, engineers, and manufacturers to ensure that every part of the production line for any given product meets the necessary environmental and health and safety regulations.

As well as working with manufacturing and industry, health and safety engineers also regularly work alongside government and with public buildings and institutions to ensure that health and safety regulations are being observed.

As well as advising on how to meet health and safety standards, the role of a health and safety engineer also includes helping companies to find the cheapest and most efficient production methods, which still adhere to all the relevant regulations.

Environmental Science

Environmental scientists have a multitude of roles to play in today’s world. Now that the effects of climate change are becoming apparent and scientists continue to scramble to find new ways of mitigating these effects, environmental science is more important than ever before.

Environmental scientists are employed by a number of governmental and private organizations. The data that they gather and interpret is used to formulate the policies of both nations and large corporations.

A career in environmental science is perfect for those who are looking for work in a career that could have tangible effects on the future. Careers in environmental science are now one of the leading reasons that more students are choosing to study for a masters in public health online.

Healthcare Administration

Healthcare administration is a fantastic career choice for those who would like to contribute to delivering the highest quality of patient care possible within healthcare institutions, but do not want to work directly with patients as a doctor or nurse.

Healthcare administrators fulfill a number of different functions within the hospital, all of which contribute to ensuring that every part of the hospital is functioning efficiently and effectively alongside one another.

The role of data in hospitals has increased in recent years and healthcare administrators play a central role in collecting and analyzing data, it is, therefore, a great career choice for those who are mathematically minded.

A career in public health is a very rewarding possibility. The rise of online degrees means that it is now possible to study for the necessary degree while continuing to work another job.