Women are different than men. Women are the ones able to reproduce in the human race. Women rare more likely to die from certain illnesses, including heart disease and breast cancer (both things men can also be diagnosed with).

Women need to focus on their health more as well due to their likeliness to gain more around their middles, stress more, and fight depression more. Life isn’t really all that easy for anyone, but some women take the world onto their shoulders; working, going to school, keeping house, and raising/having kids. It’s a lot of work and being strong and healthy can help.

Sexual Health

It seems like, unless he’s having a specific problem “down there,” men don’t spend as much time getting annual check-ups on their reproductive organs. If a man is having issues reproducing he’ll likely go in for some testing, but often only after the woman has gotten checked out.

Even if a woman isn’t intending to ever have children she still needs to get those annual checkups. There are all sorts of things that can go wrong down there, from cancer to endometriosis.

Bone Health

If you don’t take care of your bones you may end up with broken ones. Women that don’t get enough calcium (with vitamin D, of course) will often lose bone strength and mass. Women are the ones that will often become hunchbacked as they age, due to poor bone health.

Breast Health

Just like women, men can also get breast cancer. However, there are recommendations for women to get mammograms every year, or so, after a certain age (more often if breast cancer runs in their family or they have any abnormalities in their breast health). Do a little research on dietary things that could help with breast health as well (it’s often said that a diet rich in soy can increase the risk of breast cancer, although recent studies are saying it could help protect against it).

Strength Training

If you want to stay strong and healthy throughout your life, you need to have a good fitness routine that includes strength. Strong muscles can help you stay flexible and avoid broken bones and other injuries.

Dietary Needs

Diet is another important key to a long and healthy life and combines well with your exercise routine. A diet rich in fats, sugar, and salt is sure to lead to obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, as well as a shorter lifespan. Make healthier food choices and your body with repay you with more energy for life!

While many of these things are important for men as well, women need to stay healthy if they want to have children and have the energy to raise them, and if they want to lower their risk of certain diseases. Plus, being healthy is great for your self-esteem.