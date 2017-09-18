The Physical Benefits offered by Yoga are in no need of an introduction because it is one of the safest ways to relax your mind and body and make it fresher for what is to come. The entire science of yoga is that of relaxation, and with regular performance, you see considerable positive changes in character as more tolerant and peaceful.

That being said, there is no hard and fast rule that you cannot injure yourself during yoga if you are not careful. The following pointers highlight the practices to stay completely safe while doing yoga.

Breathe

If it sounds clichéd, it probably is, but there is no denying that it is indeed the most important consideration to make when practicing yoga. Relaxing your mind and body involves allowing fresh air to enter your body, and holding your breath does not make your practice more fruitful.

Throughout your time at a session or home when you are doing yoga, allow yourself a small gap where you do nothing but let the fresh air enter you, and you’ll be safe from most of the troubles yoga brings.

Use Abdomen

Whether we stand upright or not and how well our physique is depends more on our abdomen than it does on our back, which is a common misconception for many people. Any exercise that involves picking your body up from a slouching position should involve your abdomen more than it does your back because that can lead to permanent injury in the back.

You need to strike the perfect balance between breathing evenly and keeping your abdomen in that perfect stage between contracted and expanded most of the time.

Don’t Strain Your Knee

A lot of yoga exercises revolve around the knees being bent and you allow your body to stretch. The knee joints are most prone to being injured permanently while doing yoga if you decide to perform heroics and extend the knee well up in the air relative to your ankle.

It is a common practice which will not make you feel exhausted or painful early on in the game but will start advancing as you continue. Get a pair of yoga knee pads so you can check the alignment and keep your knees safe.

Do not Overdo it

This is the golden advice that you should take away from this article. Doing more than your body can handle or generally attempt to push way ahead of your ability will tire your body, which is exactly the difference between going to the gym and a yoga session.

You are supposed to leave the session with a fresher mind and body, and for that, you need to keep your posture and exercise controlled. Overdoing it can boost your ego, but at the cost of the well-being of your body, which is certainly not worth it.