As liposuction itself is extremely popular for both women and men, you most likely already know that it is a fat-removing cosmetic surgery procedure where fat is literally sucked out of your body and then discarded. This procedure is generally for those who have firm skin and can heal quickly. But have you heard of laser liposuction? This procedure is much newer to the cosmetic surgery market but is quickly gaining massive popularity throughout the entire United States, making it increasingly interesting to those who are on the fence about having any type of treatment done.

What is laser liposuction?

Known as a plastic surgery procedure that works with the help of lasers to produce energy that treats certain problem areas and improves existing contours, laser liposuction is a popular new treatment that consists of 3 different steps.

Step 1: In the first step, the laser is used in the deep fat portion to help break up the fat cell walls that are blocking the extraction of the fatty oils. Once they are able to leak out, they end up disrupting the cells in the area, making for easy removal. During this step, the laser coagulates the existing blood vessels that are found in that deep layer. This is turn helps to reduce the amount of bruising after the operation is completed.

Step 2: The next step involves using the laser on the superficial layer, right underneath your skin. This step stimulates the skin cells to then produce more collagen and elastic. In the end, this helps to enhance the skin quality and help it stay nice and tight.

Step 3: The last step is all about removing the cell fragments and the oils. This creates the final look.

Where can you have laser liposuction done?

Is it right for you?

If you find that you have a certain amount of excess fat that you would like to get rid of, laser liposuction may be a good choice. However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and sometimes you may think you have more excess fat then you really do. This is where the free consultation comes into play. During this first meeting, your physician will make the decision as to whether or not laser liposuction is needed.

Because of how the procedure is non invasive and considered a non surgical treatment, many people are looking into having it done compared to having the typical liposuction procedure. This is because the healing time, as well as the procedure itself, is said to be much faster and with a lot less pain. If you’re thinking about getting the treatment done for yourself, make sure to sign up for a free consultation to meet up with a physician. At the end of the consultation, they’ll be able to tell you the best course of action to take and when do take it.