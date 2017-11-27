For Norco Ranch eggs are the world’s most magical ingredient. Few people really think about the origins of the humble egg and the role it has played in our society. The history of the chicken, however, is long and fascinating and has played a pivotal role in the development of humankind.

Norco Ranch Eggs and Humanity

It is believed that the chicken is a crossbreed between the Grey Junglefowl and the Red Junglefowl. Two strains were developed, being the Asian chicken and the European chicken. The latter also went to the Americas. Today’s chicken is the most common domesticated animal in the world. They are easy to rear in abundance, they grow rapidly, and they provide us with eggs, meat, and features. So what about these eggs?

Eggs are amazing, because they create a chick and ensure they have all the nutrients they need for their development. They can keep untouched for many weeks and they have lots of healthy fats and protein included within them. This also makes them a very versatile cooking ingredients. People fry them, poach them, bake them, boil them, and scramble them. Plus, eggs are used in other types of cooking like baking, giving cakes flavor and making them spongier. This is because of the protein in the white and the fat in the yolk.

If you separate the white from the yellow and then whip the whites, the molecules of the protein start to stick together. The more you whip, the more they do this. Air also enters the mixture and gets trapped in there. This makes it look as if beaten eggs become bigger and stiffer over time. Take this mixture and fold it into the batter of a cake, and the cake will start to rise. This is something that the Romans did a lot, which is why they made it such an important ingredient in most their foods. By the Middle Ages, people still loved cakes but they would use yeast for it. During the 16th century, the Italians started to use egg again and this became standard practice until the 19th century when baking powder started to get used.

Of course, eggs are used for lots of other things as well. In Medieval times, it was found that eggs could be used to thicken stews. They also started to make custard and, later, to make ice cream. Romans had a sweet tooth and loved custard. But they also made savory versions, using herbs, fish sauce, and black pepper.

Eggs are also binding agents, again thanks to the protein molecules such as Italian strata and omelets. Of course, they are also absolutely delicious on their own, which is why they are eaten as breakfast foods all over the world. There is nothing quite like a freshly boiled egg on the morning as a light breakfast, or a huge plate of scrambled eggs with cheese, tomatoes, and bacon for those heartier meals that last you throughout the day!