The cannabis plant has gained a global name as a possible medicinal treatment. Based on its label as a ‘gateway drug’, it is no wonder the herb was frowned upon in the past. With the rise in medically-proven cannabis research, people of all age groups and walks of life now consider it a viable treatment. In places like San Francisco it is now legal to deliver medical cannabis to patients.

Comprised of more than 100 compounds, the cannabis plant is undeniably a stoner’s dream. The main psychoactive constituent of cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is being overshadowed by another compound, known as Cannabidiol (CBD). This chemical compound makes up at least 40% of the plant’s extract.

In most cases, it comes from the cannabis plant’s seeds and stalks to create an oil. Approved in numerous states for use on children and the elderly, CBD safely binds with the brain’s cannabinoid receptors for fast relief from an umbrella of ailments/conditions. To convince anyone not quite sold on the idea of using cannabis for medical purposes, take the following information into account.

Top Six Scientifically Proven Medical Uses for Cannabis

Doctors have started prescribing medical marijuana to patients with chemotherapy-related nausea, arthritis and pain (in medical marijuana States, of course) The medically cleared strains of cannabis could potentially improve the health of many people with diverse medical conditions.

Nerve Pain Relief – Opiate drugs can be prescribed to relieve nerve pain, but they are not the best option since they may become habitual for the user. Of all the ailments and conditions that medical marijuana is administered for in the US, pain is the most common. Nausea and Chemotherapy-Related Pain – It is not uncommon for people who have been diagnosed with AIDS and cancer to receive medical marijuana as a natural treatment. Cannabis has the ability to encourage appetite and also cure nausea/vomiting caused by chemotherapy. Epilepsy and Seizures – CBD first gained momentum in the medical world for it’s ability to control seizures, with the story of Dravet Syndrome patient Charlotte Figi being one of the most well-known success stories. Cannabis oil comprising high levels of THC can even treat epileptic fits better than prescription medication. Multiple Sclerosis: Cannabis is prescribed to help control the debilitating muscle spasms and stiffness of Multiple Sclerosis, which often interfere with walking and sleep. Treatment typically comes in the form of an oral spray that contains a derivative of THC and CBD, though so far it has been much more utilized in Europe than in the U.S. Mental and Brain Problems – Indica-dominant strains are recommended for people who feel anxious, stressed or uncomfortable in public areas. Sativa-dominant strains prove more effective for boosting focus and eliminating depressive thoughts. Alzheimer’s-like brain alterations can also be put to a halt with CBD-rich cannabis. Parkinson’ Disease: Parkinson’s patients struggle to lead a normal life due to muscle spasms and tightening. CBD functions with the nervous system to prevent and stop tremors.

Lab research is ongoing, but research has revealed how medical cannabis medication can also be relied on as a treatment for Crohn’s Disease, fibromyalgia, insomnia and cancer.

Will certain factors have an influence on the effectiveness of CBD?

Of course, there are a number of factors that will alter the medical success rate associated with CBD treatment. Unfortunately, it would be a lot easier if there was a one-strain-fits-all medical marijuana type, but until cultivators are able to achieve this, consumers have the option to sample different strains.

Listed below are the factors that may influence CBD’s medicinal purpose(s):

Dosage and Frequency – Every person’s dosage will depend on their medical condition. Visit a Doctor for an assessment to start with a small and infrequent dosage, if necessary. As time progresses, the amount used can be increased, based on personal experience.

– Every person’s dosage will depend on their medical condition. Visit a Doctor for an assessment to start with a small and infrequent dosage, if necessary. As time progresses, the amount used can be increased, based on personal experience. Strain Choice – Although some strains of cannabis will work well for anxiety sufferers, the THC content might exceed their usual dosage. As a result, the desired results might not be pleasant. Pay attention to the CBD to THC ratio when selecting a strain.

– Although some strains of cannabis will work well for anxiety sufferers, the THC content might exceed their usual dosage. As a result, the desired results might not be pleasant. Pay attention to the CBD to THC ratio when selecting a strain. Frame of Mind – When consuming medical cannabis like Cannatonic, which is CBD-rich, the effects will not be overly psychoactive. Only consume a THC-rich strain in a comfortable environment for the first time, because THC is known for being psychoactive.

When consuming medical cannabis like Cannatonic, which is CBD-rich, the effects will not be overly psychoactive. Only consume a THC-rich strain in a comfortable environment for the first time, because THC is known for being psychoactive. CBD Administration Tool – Extracted oils can be dropped directly onto or under the tongue with tinctures. The CBD generally functions faster with tincture tools, whereas topical solutions and edibles may take longer to take effect.

Extracted oils can be dropped directly onto or under the tongue with tinctures. The CBD generally functions faster with tincture tools, whereas topical solutions and edibles may take longer to take effect. Experience with Cannabis – People who have never smoked a joint may not understand Cannabis’ positive aspects. To learn about the medical benefits, read studies or success stories to ensure cannabis is used in a content frame of mind.

– People who have never smoked a joint may not understand Cannabis’ positive aspects. To learn about the medical benefits, read studies or success stories to ensure cannabis is used in a content frame of mind. Health Status – It goes without saying that maintaining good overall health is important. Nonetheless, some medical marijuana patients will turn to CBD because of their poor health. Higher dosage may be recommended for those with a lower health status. Doctors are likely to recommend cutting bad lifestyle habits (smoking and drinking), and including plenty of nutritious food groups in daily diet to increase body health.

Speaking with a budtender and medical professional about symptoms will help the process of choosing a suitable medical marijuana variation. Additionally, different consumption techniques will have alternative effects on different people. Inhalation and oral administration are the main options. Pay thought to the way CBD enters and functions within the body prior to ordering in person or by delivery.