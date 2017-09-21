Jacob Frydman is not just a formally educated and prominent real estate developer based in New York. He is also a J.D. holder who is currently licensed to practice law in the state of Ohio. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur F. Engoron found Frydman guilty of fraudulent conveyance after a lengthy legal proceeding headed by Andrew J. Ryan, Esq., of The Ryan Law Group.

Ryan represents 8430985 Canada Inc., a company that Frydman had done business with in the past under a formerly owned company named United Realty Advisors L.P. Before selling United Realty Advisors L.P., Frydman personally guaranteed a promissory note for over $2.5 million to 8430985 Canada Inc.

A Shell Game

Since Frydman has created numerous companies it was alleged that he was leading a complex shell game, to get out of paying a sizable and legitimate debt to 8430985 Canada Inc. United Realty Advisors L.P. was sold to a company called First Capital Advisors. Frydman alleged that it was actually a company called JFURTI that benefited from the sale of United Realty Advisors L.P., and that JFURTI was in control of all assets. It was later found that all of these companies were, in fact, owned and created by Jacob Frydman.

This information was not voluntarily supplied by the defendant to the courts and was instead revealed by counsel to 8430985 Canada Inc.

Allegedly Misled the Courts

It was further alleged by 8430985 Canada Inc., that Frydman purposely misled the courts into believing that he had no control of the assets received from the sale of United Realty Advisors L.P. and that various other parties were the lawful owners of companies that he himself had incorporated. In one instance, it was found that Frydman’s wife, Monica Libin Frydman, was named as the controlling party of one of his recently sold companies.

Persistent Fraud Suits

In total, Jacob Frydman has been sued more than 150 times for fraud, embezzlement, and numerous other financially related accusations. The Hon. Judge Arthur F. Engoron did not need to look far beyond Frydman’s long list of past civil court proceedings or his attempts to fool the court into believing that he had no access to the funds he promised to repay 8430985 Canada Inc. In the end, it was Frydman’s attempt to represent himself pro se, as well his well-documented lies that caused Judge Engoron to enforce the $2,603,927.77 judgment that 8430985 Canada Inc. sought.

Bad faith and evidence showing that Frydman received funds from the trust setup during the sale of United Realty Advisors L.P. to FCA gave Judge Engoron further cause to believe that Frydman has the ability to satisfy his debt to 8430985 Canada Inc., at least in part. Despite this, Frydman will likely take the matter up on appeal.

It may be a very long time before 8430985 Canada Inc. is able to receive any sort of payment due, but enforcement of this outstanding judgment will help them to recover funds owed to them in the future.