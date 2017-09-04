You want to believe that your child is going to be okay when driving. Hopefully, that is true, but your hope should not blind you from the risk. Teen drivers get in car accidents and should take precautions. The following are a few safety tips that may help keep your teen a little safer while he or she is driving without supervision.

Additional Lessons

The classes that your child took to get his or her license are great, but they can be enhanced. There are defensive driving classes that your teen can take advantage of. These are not mandatory classes, but they can help drivers learn how to drive more safely. Students are taught evasive maneuvers and other knowledge to reduce the chances of being in an accident.

Smart Prevention

You want to believe that your child is a good kid who listens to your instructions, but this may not always be true. You don’t know what is going on when he or she is alone. Everyone knows that distractions are one of the main reasons car accidents happen, and smartphones are a pretty big distraction for your kids. Many parents tell their kids not to use their phones while driving but have no way of making sure. Well, there are now smartphone apps that send alerts to your phone anytime your kid engages in reckless driving such as using the phone.

Safety Net

There is a lot you can do to make your child a safer driver, but there are still bad drivers everywhere. You can provide your teen driver with a little safety net. Adequate insurance that covers everything is a good start, but making sure you have a good car accident lawyer is important, too. You want to make sure that your kid has the best possible chance should you need to fight the responsible party.

Maintenance and Upkeep

The condition of your kid’s car can make a difference. Tire blowouts or bald tires are dangers to drivers, especially inexperienced drivers who might not be able to control the car should something go wrong. Blowouts are jolting and could throw the car off balance. Balding tires also do not have as much grip as newer tires, which can make rainy days or snowy days much more dangerous.

Make sure the tires on your teen’s car are in good condition and train them to do their own safety checks. Make sure the windshields have no cracks because they can impair vision, which is dangerous. In addition, make sure your teen’s car gets a check-up as often as recommended.

These are just some of the precautions that you can take when your kid starts to drive. Of course, there are other things that you can do like making sure that he or she only drives when someone responsible is there too. You could also talk to other parents to learn what they are doing, too, to get additional ideas.