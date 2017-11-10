Lots of real estate & homes for sale in Laval are being snapped up by families with young kids, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Before it became a popular residential city, Laval was considered a vacation spot. It offers great beaches and lots of recreational attractions, and it has even been named a “Children-Friendly Municipality.”

Regardless of the locality, families with children also need to make sure it is child-friendly. Try walking through the neighborhood at different times of the day to make sure, and an online search might help as well. Here are some of the indications that a new home and neighborhood will be great for kids:

The local school in the district is highly regarded. For many parents, this is actually the most crucial factor. Some parents even start their home search by identifying the best schools, and then limiting their search in those areas. If the kids are still too young, then look for highly regarded daycare centers as well.

Consider how the kids will get to school. Is there an easy drive to school, or will there be a lot of traffic? Some people prefer a school that’s located within walking distance of home.

Lots of kids are playing outside. Visit the neighborhood on the weekend or after school hours. Try to see if there are lots of kids playing outside. Check to see if the age of the kids in the neighborhood matches the ages of your own kids.

A quick drive and a walk around the neighborhood on the weekend can be an eye-opener. Some neighborhoods have very few people outside, and if there are they may be all adults or even older folks. Preferably, there are lots of kids having fun in the open.

There are plenty of recreational opportunities for kids. It’s best if there is a nearby park with swings, slides, and other types of play equipment. Check the local advertising and look for Little League games, children’s shows in local theaters, and fast food joints that kids love. It’s best if there are more pizza and ice cream parlors near home, rather than bars and clubs.

For kids with particular favorite hobbies and activities, see if there are local establishments that cater to their interests. Look for local sports gyms for child athletes, or libraries if they are bookworms.

The streets are safe. Check online to see if there’s evidence of gang activity in the area. Look for a neighborhood where the people are friendly. Look for a few residential parents to ask how good the neighborhood is for kids. The streets should be well-lit, and there shouldn’t be any heavy traffic or noisy railroad tracks nearby.

Again, try to talk to local parents and ask about safety factors in the neighborhood. Are they worried when their kids are playing outside, or are they secure enough to let them play? Can they walk dogs during the night without feeling scared? Their reactions to a few simple questions can really provide an idea of how safe the neighborhood really is.

Kids don’t really have a say on where they live when buying a new house. But parents are responsible for factoring children’s needs when making decisions. Choose a kid-friendly neighborhood, and the kids will be very happy to move.