Sometimes the perfect gift is something that is targeted towards what someone really loves. For people that love art, it can be tricky since art is so subjective. However, if you have an art lover in your life that you have been looking to gift something to, there are a variety of ideas that you can choose from.

Here are some ideas for gifts that will steal the heart of an art lover in your life.

A Personal Portrait

Plenty of people can say that they have art hanging on their walls, however how many people can say that they have their very own personalized portrait? Consider submitting a photograph of your art lover to an artist or online store. You can purchase a personalized portrait which is done in the style of your choice.

This is an especially great gift for someone that has children since it can be passed down through generations to come. It will serve as a memory of them that will last decades and decades.

A Painting Class

A painting class is something fun for someone that loves art but isn’t necessarily involved in creating it. There is never too much to learn when it comes to mastering a craft. A painting class is the perfect way to gift a new hobby to someone.

Not only can it be enjoyed by yourself but it could be a great thing to do together. If you are gifting for a friend why not enroll the both of you in the class and you can enjoy the lessons together. Sometimes classes are offered paired with wine which can be a great way to loosen up, enjoy some delicious drinks, and get the creative juices flowing.

Art Supplies

For someone that is already an avid painter and enjoys creating their own artwork, consider gifting them some new supplies for their collection. There can be a variety of things to choose from. Perhaps they need a new easel or a set of fine brushes.

Try going to the art store and seeing what kind of supplies you think they might need. If you can’t decide whether they already have it or not, don’t stress. You can always save the receipt so that they have the option of exchanging it for something else.

An Art Museum Membership

A museum membership is a great gift for someone that loves seeing work by some of the greatest artists of the world. Individual visits to the museum to see the latest works can start to add up.

A membership is a great way to give your art lover a way to see unlimited amounts of art during the year.