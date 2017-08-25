Suddenly, you find yourself in a situation where you feel like you need legal representation. It could be a conflict with work. Maybe you need to get a divorce. Perhaps you have been injured in a slip and fall. Now, you need to be assertive about your legal rights, and choose a lawyer, or talk to a law firm that you trust.

If you haven’t ever needed a lawyer before, then this may be new territory for you. So, if you’re planning on figuring out how to choose who to get working for you, consider looking into different law firm practice areas, finding reviews online, crowdsourcing on social media for people’s success stories, or even talking to lawyers in person to make the final decision.

Look Into Practice Areas

Depending on what your case is going to be about, one way to find the right law firm is to look into what areas they specialize in regarding practice. Some law firms have one specialty. Others have a broad range of things that they cover. What you want to do is find the most experience possible, but also pay attention to things like what sort of budget you have to work with.

Find Reviews Online

Finding reviews online for law firms is a straightforward process, and it can go a long way in helping you decide what direction you want to go concerning hiring. One thing to be careful of is that there are lots of fake reviews out there, so learn to spot these fake reviews before you believe anything that seems too good to be true. There’s quite a talent in creating these reports, and there is an equivalent talent and finding and then disregarding them once you see them.

Crowdsource on Social Media

Why not ask people in social media what lawyers they’ve used in the past? It’s an entirely free process just to type in that question in one of your status updates, and see what results you get. Also, many law firms have Facebook pages that you can go to, and there are client comments and conversations underneath in thread format.

Talk To People In Person

There’s something to be said with talking to people face-to-face as well. If you’re down to choosing between three or four different people, meet them in person to see what they’re like. Even though personality won’t necessarily make or break a case, it will certainly make communication with that person that much easier if you have some common ground. Face-to-face even has more communicative value than if you talk on the phone because body language is so important when developing trust.